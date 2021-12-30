Amanda Gorman net worth: Poet's fortune explored as she releases new poem titled 'New Day's Lyric'

On Wednesday, December 29, poet Amanda Gorman released her latest piece titled New Day's Lyric. The new poem was released ahead of New Year, focusing on the sorrow and loss of the past year while looking forward to 2022.

Amanda Gorman's latest poem is five-stanza and 48-lines, which deals with the message of collective healing after incurring losses. For New Day's Lyric, she partnered with Meta and Instagram, where the poem was released as a video. It garnered over 2.8 million views within 20 hours.

Amanda Gorman appears in a white dress in the 150-seconds New Day's Lyrics video by Instagram. She recited the poem in an empty theater, possibly due to her auditory processing disorder, which makes her hypersensitive to sound. While speaking to The Associated Press, the 23-year-old poet said:

"I wanted to write a lyric to honor the hardships, hurt, hope and healing of 2021 while also harkening the potential of 2022."

How much is Amanda Gorman worth?

In January 2021, Amanda Gorman received massive popularity after becoming the youngest presidential inaugural poet after her recitation at 46th US president Joe Biden's inauguration. At the time, multiple sites pegged her net worth at around $2 million.

Gorman's net worth is likely to have grown multiple folds since her global acclaim following Biden's inauguration. After Gorman's popularity boost in January, her poetry collection Call Us What We Carry was touted as the number one bestseller by the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and USA Today.

Earlier this month, Gorman released her first book titled, Change Sings: A Children's Anthem. The children's book became the number-one New York Times bestseller. Around May, the Harvard graduate with a sociology degree revealed to Vogue Magazine that she had offers worth $17 million to endorse brands, which she declined.

Amanda Gorman also worked with brands like Nike when she wrote a tribute poem for black athletes. In 2016, Gorman founded the nonprofit One Pen One Page to promote young writers. The Los Angeles native signed a book deal with Viking Press to write two children's books.

Also Read Article Continues below

In late January, Amanda Gorman was also signed by IMG Models, which opened her up to multiple endorsement offers. She also recited a poem at Super Bowl LV's pregame ceremony a month later. In 2017, Gorman received an Ozy Genius Award. The following year, she was also named one of Glamour magazine's College Women of the Year.

Edited by Srijan Sen