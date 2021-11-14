What was Wilbur Smith's net worth? Best-selling author's fortune explored as he passes away at 88

Renowned globally best-selling novelist Wilbur Smith passed away at the age of 88 on the afternoon of Saturday, November 13. The author’s website released the news of his demise.

The statement read:

“...Wilbur Smith died unexpectedly this afternoon at his Cape Town home after a morning of reading and writing with his wife Niso by his side.”

While the statement on the website informed the time of his death, it did not reveal the cause behind it. However, many publications believe it to be from natural causes.

How much is Wilbur Smith worth?

To no one’s surprise, Wilbur Smith made most of his fortune from his novel sales. Smith’s fortune is pegged by several publications to be around $100 million. Over 51 years, the Rhodesian (Zimbabwe) native has written about 49 novels which have led to global sales of over 140 million copies in 30+ languages.

In 2017, he switched his publication house from HarperCollins to Bonnier Zaffre for an eight-book deal worth over £10 million. Previously, he had also had similar arrangements for switching to HarperCollins from Pan Macmillan for a six-book agreement worth £15 million. These deals were touted as one of the most expensive book deals in the history of contracts between publishers and authors.

Wilbur Smith wrote best-selling and critically acclaimed novels like When The Lion Feeds, River God, Birds of Prey, Shout at the Devil, and Dark of The Sun. His novel River God remains one of his most popular works to date.

The 83-year-old was a survivalist, big-game hunter, and licensed pilot. As a hunter, he went on safari multiple times and reportedly shot several animals. Wilbur Smith also had an interest in scuba diving and was also a conservator.

He also managed his game reserve and owned a 22-acre tropical island in Seychelles. However, he was reported to have sold his island when his wife, Mokhiniso Smith, developed a coral allergy a few years back.

The author’s other properties include homes in London, Cape Town, Switzerland, Malta, and Ireland. Wilbur Smith also received nine movie deals in his career. His novel Dark of the Sun was one of his first works made into a live-action project in 1968. In 1972, his novel The Last Lion was adapted, while in 1976, Shout at the Devil was made into a film.

Towards the end of his career spanning half a decade, Wilbur Smith collaborated with co-writers after 2012.

