5 best runway looks from Paris Fashion Week SS24 

Spring/Summer 2024 fashion runways come to an end with Paris Fashion Week SS24. In the last few weeks of September, fashionistas have witnessed some of the best Spring/Summer runway shows from many high-end fashion labels via New York and Milan fashion weeks. Now fans also have Paris runway looks.

Luxury brands like Dior, Saint Laurent, and many others have showcased their mesmerizing and unique Spring/Summer 2024 collection. Some have opted for freestyle, and others have opted for classic historical fashion inspiration for their collection. Although they each brought something new to the table, each brand stayed true to its signature aura and style.

Let's take a peek at some of the best runway looks from Paris Fashion Week SS24.

Dior, Saint Laurent, Vaquera, and two other brands have served some of the top Paris Fashion Week SS24 looks

1) Dior

At the Paris Fashion Week SS24, Dior was all about feminism and female empowerment. With a neutral color palate, the fashion label showcased some of the best runway looks, where audiences witnessed models wearing transparent and lacy dresses.

Many of the shirts were off the shoulder, and the skirts were knee-length or longer. Chiuri paired monochromatic outerwear with pieces featuring delicate, expressive motifs. Nylon vests and jackets included multiple pockets and zippers that served double duty, whereas several skirts and coats featured only one color.

2) Weinsanto

Weinsanto is a Paris-based fashion brand known for its fun, colorful, and cabaret-themed presentations. And at the Paris Fashion Week SS24, the fashion label has kept its reputation intact. Weinsanto represented unique and urban chic fashion. The show has become one of the most talked about runway looks from the fashion week.

Fantastic pants, sophisticated camel coats, and tuxedo jackets oozing confidence were just a few of the noteworthy components in the collection. Extreme corsets, some of which reached up to the face or protruded backward like a bustle-cum-train, also displayed Weinsanto's inventiveness. These dramatic items brought an air of fantasy to the catwalk.

3) Vaquera

Another Spring/Summer 2024 collection from the Paris Fashion Week SS24 caught the hearts of fashion critics the most. The collection was provocative and eye-opening, extending Vaquera's audacious identity with the sexuality characteristic of the brand. The models wore sunglasses, hats, or accessories to represent an edgy look.

The presentation was dominated by extravagant puffy ball gowns and rose-decorated ponchos, reflecting the demeanor of Vaquera, the protagonist. Sinful slogans were printed on everything from sailor hats to football jerseys to bare pants.

4) Saint Laurent

At Paris Fashion Week SS24, Saint Laurent showed the true power of the amalgamation of masculinity and femininity. The fierce abilities of iconic female aviators of the past inspired the collection's runway looks, which were anchored in utility. The designer, Anthony Vaccarello, paid tribute to the Saint Laurent Foundation by retracing the foundation's 70-year history through sensual and sophisticated off-duty ensembles.

Ladies walked down the runway in safari jackets and tailored pants in burgundy, brown, and cream. Sheer tops showed off their bodies. Classic shapes were used for shirts that weren't tucked in and dresses that looked like cargo pants. Shiny satin dresses had low-cut necklines.

5) Peter Do

Peter Do's SS24 collection was inspired by the clothes themselves and the idea of letting them speak for themselves. Peter Do took his usual emphasis on sartorial beauty down the runway looks at his first Paris Fashion Week show. The color scheme was subdued, with white, black, gray, camel, and splashes of scarlet as the primary colors.

It is worth noting that Peter Do's debut collection for Helmut Lang, which he presented earlier during New York Fashion Week, was inspired by the work of Helmut Lang himself. In particular, Do was inspired by Lang's obsessiveness with fabric quality and the tiny details he sewed into the clothes. Do also referenced Lang in his collections for his eponymous brand.

These fashion brands have served some of the best runway looks at the Paris Fashion Week SS24. To take a detailed look at the runway looks, visit the official webpage of the brands.