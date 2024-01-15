Fans swoon over Win Metawin’s look for the Prada Milan Fashion Week 2024: "Handsome beautiful gorgeous all at once"

On Sunday, January 14, Thai actor Win Metawin graced the Prada fashion show for Milan Fashion Week 2024. After the show, Prada shared pictures of celebrities like Troye Sivan, John David Washington, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Metawin via their Instagram handle. Metawin also shared some moments from the event via his Instagram account, where he is posing with Karina, Lee Jae-wook, and many other celebrities.

As various media outlets circulated the photos of the Thai actor on social media platforms, fans were positively overwhelmed by Win Metawin's visuals. They are quite excited about his presence at the event and compliment his look at the Prada Milan Fashion Week 2024.

"Stunning Prada Ambassador": Netizens are amazed by Win Metawin's looks at the Prada Milan Fashion Week 2024

Metawin Opas-iamkajorn, aka Win Metawin, is a Thai actor popularly known for his works like 2gether: The Series, 4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers, and Enigma. Apart from gaining fame and a huge international fanbase due to his visuals and acting skills, the Thai actor has also achieved success in the fashion world.

On January 6, 2023, Prada officially announced him as the global brand ambassador, making him the first Thai actor to hold this position for the Italian luxury fashion house. Metawin has also endorsed brands such as Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Omega, and Burberry.

Several celebrities, including Jake Gyllenhaal, Troye Sivan, and Karina of the K-pop group Aespa, attended Prada Milan Fashion Week 2024. However, Metwin's huge fanbase only had eyes for him. Fans were full of praise and completely fell in love with his all-black Prada outfit. Some even thanked Prada for inviting the actor to the event.

Here are some comments and posts from Instagram and X appreciating Win Metawin:

Fans appreciating Metawin for his presence at the Prada Milan Fashion Week 2024

Metawin not only achieved popularity in the fashion world but also successfully launched his fashion line, VELENCE, in 2020. The Thai actor has also taken a holistic step by donating a part of the brand's revenue to orphanages.

Enigma 2 and BrightWin are two of the most anticipated works of Metawin in 2024. However, the official release dates of the shows have not been disclosed.