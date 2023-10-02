Fans dismiss the new Gucci Valigeria campaign featuring Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny: “What did we do wrong to deserve this”

The newest Gucci Valigeria campaign featuring Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny has officially confirmed their relationship status. It is a campaign by the fashion house that showcases the brand's vision of travel and its heritage in the world of luggage. The name "Valigeria" is derived from the Italian word for luggage, "valigia."

The new campaign aims to evoke a dream-like dimension and an illuminated potential waiting to be realized through the use of the GG monogram. The campaign offers an extensive assortment of sizes and styles for both men and women. However, irrespective of the main aim of the campaign, fans are more focused on Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, and netizens are not very happy about Gucci featuring them in the campaign.

A fan expressed their dissatisfaction by commenting on Gucci's Instagram post:

Fans not happy with the Gucci Valigeria campaign (Image via @gucci/Instagram)

Fans got discouraged about the new Gucci Valigeria campaign as it featured Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny

The Gucci Valigeria collection, captured by Anthony Seklaoui, revives the glamour of the 1990s jet set. The campaign shows the couple moving around the airport while wearing pieces from the Gucci Savoy collection, which was designed by Sabato De Sarno, the new creative director of the house.

De Sarno is also responsible for the direction of the campaign. They teased the promotion by sitting in the front row at De Sarno's debut show, which has now been made public. The images portray the couple in a typical paparazzi style, which is a situation they frequently find themselves in.

Bad Bunny appears in the campaign wearing a pair of loose denim pants and a crewneck sweater, while Kendall Jenner dons a classic Gucci plaid jacket and a monogrammed miniskirt. Both of their outfits bear the Gucci emblem. In another image from the new Valeria campaign, the two of them can be seen pushing and teasing one another while riding on a luggage cart filled with items from the Gucci Savoy collection.

The fact that De Sarno and Anthony Seklaoui have put all their effort into representing the main aim of the campaign is well-appreciated by Gucci fans. However, netizens are criticizing the brand for featuring Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny. According to the fan's comments on Gucci's official Instagram posts, the selection for the campaign's face was not very good but just a good action for publicity. A few people are just simply rejecting the whole idea.

Here are some comments from the fans who are dismissing the new Gucci Valigeria campaign featuring Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny.

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram)

A public release of the products from the Gucci Valigeria campaign can be expected soon. Stay tuned to learn more!