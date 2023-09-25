Roblox Gucci Ancora Fashion Show as the title hints is an experience themed around the fashion supergiant Gucci. Individuals can participate in mini-games, fashion shows, and more in the metaverse-based Gucci world. They can also acquire limited edition avatar accessories, apparel, and more by completing scavenger hunts and other in-game tasks.

This time, the exclusive Gucci Ancora Ice Cream Cone is up for grabs in the Roblox Gucci Ancora Fashion Show. Only 30,000 copies have been made available by the developer, hence, players must hasten in acquiring it soon. Interested readers can learn more about the item by scrolling ahead.

You must complete a scavenge hunt to acquire the Gucci Ancora Ice Cream Cone in Roblox Gucci Ancora Fashion Show

How to add the Gucci Ancora Ice Cream Cone to your Roblox Gucci Ancora Fashion Show inventory?

Follow the simple steps outlined below to obtain the Gucci headpiece in Roblox Gucci Ancora Fashion Show within a matter of minutes:

Launch the Roblox game and connect to the server.

After entering the game, head to the Gucci Ancora red-colored rectangular-shaped building.

Take a right turn and go inside the museum.

Get past the Gucci Ancora Fashion Show board and turn to your right to find an open painting.

Jump on the golden frame to enter it.

Keep walking straight and turn towards the last right hallway to reach the stone alley.

As soon as you reach the stone alley, an interface will pop up, stating that players need to scavenge the restaurant to find four Gucci Ancora Gems.

Walk straight and take the first right turn.

The first building on your left side is the restaurant.

You can see the four golden Gucci Ancora Gem spots from the door.

Enter the restaurant via the right hallway to find the first Gucci Ancora Gem next to two dining NPCs.

Pick up the gem and place it in any golden gem spot.

Now, walk inside the restaurant using the left hallway.

Walk to the end of the room and grab the torch light on the table.

You can use the flashlight to change paintings and uncover clues about the Ancora Gems.

Turn back, you will see a huge painting with a red flashlight on the canvas.

Use the flashlight on the painting to learn about the next gem's location.

Now exit the restaurant and walk inside the small alleyway next to it.

Jump three times near the red hologram.

The second Ancora Gem will appear.

Collect it and place it in one of the gem spots.

You can find a painting at the end of the restaurant's road.

Pick it up and go inside the restaurant.

You can find an empty frame in the right hallway.

Place the painting in the frame to unlock a new area.

Jump inside the painting and walk towards the left side.

You will reach the ceiling pipes zone, walk straight, and jump on the white pipe.

Sprint forward and jump on the second white-colored pipe.

Turn towards your right side to find the third Ancora Gem.

Collect it and place it in a gem spot at the restaurant.

Now walk to the end of the right hallway to find a small electronic digital lock.

Hit the flashlight on the small painting above the table to see the code.

Unlock the digital lock using the code. A small secret cabinet will open up.

Collect the final Ancora Gem and place it in the last gem spot.

The ice cream cone will appear in front of the gems, pick it up, and rush to the museum. Drop the ice cream cone on the first red hologram to add the Gucci Ancora Ice Cream Cone to your inventory.