How to get the Afro-City! badge and Red Pirate Juice Gear in Roblox Bear

Roblox Bear is one of the most popular survival horror games in the metaverse, with over 266 million visitors. In the game, players must complete activities and solve riddles on the map while evading Bears (in-game enemies). To further enhance your horror-infused Roblox experience, you can team up with friends and explore an array of maps.

The game's success is largely due to the constant release of skins, events, and regular in-game updates. The Afro-City! badge has returned to Roblox Bear this month, and you can use this article to collect the badge along with the exclusive Red Pirate Juice Gear. Interested readers can scroll ahead to learn more about the aforementioned rewards.

You can obtain the badge and juice gear in Roblox Bear within a matter of minutes

How to get the Afro-City! badge and Red Pirate Juice Gear

You are highly advised to follow the simple steps outlined below to acquire the limited-edition rewards with haste:

Launch the Roblox game and get into the server.

Once inside the game's server, press the neon-themed green Shop option located under the blue Inventory button on the left-hand side of the screen.

A new interface featuring the Home menu will appear.

Hit the Gears button between the Kill Effects and Passes options to open the in-game shop.

Click on the Pirate Juice Gear (fifth item from the left on the first row).

You must spend 53 Quidz to purchase the Pirate Juice Gear mug.

After hitting the green BUY button, make sure to equip the mug on your in-game character.

Hit the blue neon-themed Inventory button to open your in-game inventory.

Now, press the green Gears option (second from the top) inside the new UI that appears.

Your in-game items will appear under the SOCIAL GEAR dialog box.

Select the Pirate Juice Gear and equip it.

After equipping the mug, walk straight from the spawn point.

You will see four map platforms under a big HAPPY BIRTHDAY sign.

Stand on the platform that features the Undead Coming 3 map.

You need to stay on the platform until map voting ends.

What to do on the Undead Coming 3 map in Roblox Bear?

When the voting period concludes, you will be teleported to the Undead Coming 3 map. You can also enter the map as a single player to get the Red Pirate Juice Gear and the Afro-City! badge. If you are assigned as a survivor, you can bypass the puzzles and tasks and instead follow the instructions provided below:

Walk left from the spawn point (You will be on a dark road; turn to the left to find three barriers).

Get close to the barriers using the white sidewalk.

After reaching the barriers, turn towards the left side to find a small bush between two trees.

You should see a small, dimly lit sewer tunnel opening behind the green bush.

Walk inside the tunnel and keep going straight.

You will reach the ground tunnel after a few steps.

Keep going straight and take the first right turn inside the sewer.

A metal door will block your way, just equip the Pirate Juice Gear and walk through it.

You will earn the Afro-City! badge and the Red Pirate Juice Gear mug instantly.

A small tab stating "Badge Awarded Afro-City!" will pop up on the right side of your screen. Open your in-game inventory in Roblox Bear to find the newly obtained Red Pirate Juice Gear.