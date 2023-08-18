Modern Warfare 3 zombies: Open world, Warzone map, story missions, and more

Marking a first in the historic trilogy, Modern Warfare 3 will witness the addition of zombies. The ghoulish creatures have always been an integral part of the franchise, and fans are already excited to see their favorite mode return. Just like in the previous iterations, this will primarily be a survival mode where players will have to survive hordes of undead creatures in a mad rush and escape from a specific area.

Of all the factions to go live in the franchise, zombies have been the most dangerous ones so far. Here's everything that was revealed about the Modern Warfare 3 zombies in the official Call of Duty blog post.

When does the Modern Warfare 3 zombies mode go live?

Since there's no mention of a separate date in the blog post, the Modern Warfare 3 zombies mode should go live with the base game itself. The title is set to arrive globally on November 10, with early access going live around a week prior.

Although it's unclear if players will have to meet specific criteria to unlock the Modern Warfare 3 zombie mode, it's unlikely to be sealed behind a specific point in-game.

Modern Warfare 3 zombies mode will be PvE only

As per the information revealed by Activision, this mode has no PvP elements involved. Players will be able to team up with each other and face off against hordes of zombies on a new map. The name of the map, along with its terrain, is currently unknown. More details about the same should go live in the upcoming days.

There's a separate storyline associated with this mode as well. Although the storyline details are currently unknown, it could be tied in with the campaign.

The zombie mode will have a plethora of secrets to uncover, with a high chance of these being associated with special rewards in-game. If not rewards, there will definitely be achievements that players will be able to unlock by discovering these secrets.

To make matters more interesting, developers have revealed that the mode will feature the largest zombie map in the franchise. So players will have a lot of ground to cover. There will also be missions scattered throughout various regions on the new map, with escalating difficulty.

To conclude, Activision has some big plans with the MW3 zombies mode. Despite the promise, it's hard to say if the mode will deliver after going live.