How to get the Amalgabear skin and Amalgamation badge in Roblox Bear? 

Roblox Bear is undoubtedly one of the best survival-horror titles on the metaverse. Due to its high-tempo multiplayer gameplay, this game garnered a whopping 260+ million visits on the virtual platform. The release of new in-game skins and badges has further contributed to the success of this Roblox title. That said, these skins are of different textures, shapes, and styles.

Instead of spending Robux to purchase in-game items, players can simply participate in limited-edition challenges for freebies. As of now, players can grab the exclusive Amalgabear skin and Amalgamation badge. Interested readers can scroll down to learn more about the skin and badge.

Players must take part in a puzzle to collect the special skin in Roblox Bear

How to get the Amalgamation badge and Amalgabear skin?

Robloxians must find three hammers scattered around the map to finish the challenge. They are advised to follow the simple steps outlined below to claim the free skin and badge within a matter of minutes:

Start the Roblox game and get into the server

Once inside, spawn into the Lab 56 map as a survivor (Use the in-game map voting portal)

After teleporting to the map, go inside the "Left Sector" area located on the left side of the huge stairs

Go inside "Room L1", you can see computers and tables

There is a small glass divider next to a steel cupboard

You can see a metal stand filled with test tubes next to the divider

Pick up the hammer and sprint towards the stairs in the main hall

First hammer on a shelf (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

Get inside "Right Sector" and go inside the "Experimental Room - A"

You will see three bear skins floating inside huge glass tubes. Use the hammer to break any glass tube

Get out of the room and walk to the right side

After reaching the end of the hallway, take a left turn. You can see the "Research Room - R" near a metal cupboard

Sprint inside the room and go forward

There is a doorway titled "Hall," walk inside it and walk on the left side till you reach glass dividers

You can see two first aid tents behind the glass dividers. Walk inside the first tent

Grab the second hammer next to the first aid card

Hammer inside the first aid tent (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

Go back to the Experimental Room - A and break another glass tube using the second hammer

Now rush to the Hall doorway and walk towards the right hallway

There is a set of black stairs on your left side. Climb on them

Walk through the hallway next to the power room

You will reach the "Chemical Storage Room," go inside it

Once inside, turn to your right side and jump on the green-themed storage stand

You can find the third hammer on the second row

Return to the Experimental Room - A to break the final glass tube

Third hammer on the green stand (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

After breaking all the glass tubes, the skins will merge into one, and the Amalgabear skin will be displayed in the middle of the room. Additionally, players will also receive the Amalgamation badge in Roblox Bear after completing the challenge.

You can leave the server and find the newly obtained skin in your in-game inventory.

