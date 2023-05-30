Roblox Twice Square is an experience built around the world-renowned group, Twice. Players and fans alike can participate in various challenges and mini-games to acquire virtual goodies of the band. Additionally, individuals can collect plushies, emotes, and accessories for their avatars. The game garnered over 33 million visits due to its gameplay being based around the South Korean music group. This was rendered feasible by the regular band-based events and the availability of limited-edition merchandise.

This month, the exclusive TWICE Pink Ombre Braids is up for grabs. Players must complete a scavenge hunt on the map to add the headpiece to their Roblox wardrobes. Interested readers can scroll ahead to learn more about the pink headgear.

You must collect five letters scattered across the Roblox Twice Square map to obtain the TWICE Pink Ombre Braids

How to get the TWICE Pink Ombre Braids in Roblox Twice Square?

Players can find the letters in the following locations; Twice Square and Twice Pier. All you have to do is follow the simple instructions outlined below to get the braids within a matter of minutes:

Start the Roblox game and get into the server.

Once inside the server, you will see a ticket counter and popcorn stand.

The letter "T" is right infront of the ticket counter, go near the letter to collect it.

The letter "T" before the ticket stand (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

On your right side, there will be a collectibles machine. Go near it.

Climb on the ladder fixed on the wall near the machine.

After reaching the roof, go to the next building via the small bridge on the right side.

Go straight until you reach a pink tree between a lamp post and a wooden bench.

You can easily jump on the tree and collect "W."

The letter "W" on a tree (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

Climb down from the tree and get down from the roof.

Go to the "Twice Shop" and enter the building.

You will see the virtual models of the Twice group's artists.

Keep going straight down the hall till you see the dancing avatars.

The letter "I" is located in the middle of the dancers.

The letter "I" in the middle of the dancers (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

Now click the pink colored map icon from the menu bar on the left side of the screen.

Click on Twice Pier to teleport to that location.

After teleporting, you can see a Ferris wheel at the end of the pier.

Go to the ride and hop into a cart.

Reach the maximum height on the Ferris wheel and jump on the ride's bolt on the right side.

The letter "C" will be right on the bolt.

The letter "C" on the ride's bolt (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

After collecting the letter, get on the beach (Jump from the wooden dock).

You can see a dance floor from the beach, go there.

Sprint toward the DJ's corner once on the dance floor's dock.

You can find the final letter near the DJ's computer.

E on top of the DJ's deck (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

You will not be affected by fall damage, hence do not hesitate to jump from the Ferris wheel's cart. Players will receive the PINK Ombre Braids after collecting all the letters in Roblox Twice Square.

