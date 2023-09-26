The Italian fashion brand Gucci showcased its SS24 collection at Milan Fashion Week on September 22, 2023. Despite its archival history and huge fan following, the brand gained criticism from fashion enthusiasts. Gucci's SS24 collection at Milan Fashion Week was based upon its heritage and daily life's small happiness. The collection showcased multiple silhouettes, which could fit both day and night events and could be worn to work or to night parties.

However, most of the silhouettes, according to the audience, weren't new and seemed somewhat similar to past showcases. The popular fashion watchdog Instagram account Diet Prada took to the platform to reveal Gucci's collection. The post currently has over 99.2k likes and more than 2000 comments, most of which are netizens sharing their opinions of the collection. A lot of them expressed their disappointment with person even saying:

While some fans did state that they loved the collection, most of the comments on Diet Prada's post were negative with people expressing disappointment.

Fans criticize Gucci SS24 collection at Milan Fashion Week

Alessandro Michele's eight-year-long tenure at Gucci ended in late 2022, and it left a huge gap for the Italian brand and its fans. The brand's handover was taken over by the Italian designer Sabato De Sarno in early 2023. Sabato De Sarno is well-known in the fashion world as he has previously worked with Valentino's Piccioli, Dolce & Gabbana, and Prada.

Gucci's SS24 marked Sabato De Sarno's debut collection at Milan Fashion Week as the brand's creative director. While Sarno wanted to relive the nostalgia and greatness of Gucci's brand, the collection received harsh criticism from netizens for supposedly repeating designs. Netizens went on to call the collection mediocre and claimed that it lacked uniqueness.

Many fans posted comments saying that the collection wasn't great or calling it "simple but not terrible" on the Instagram post by Diet Prada. Others even said that the collection looked like it was made by AI as some wondered where the innovation was.

The pattern was repeated by others who said that while the collection lacked character, it was also underwhelming and disappointing. One person even said that they were bored with the collection and another claimed it was no trendsetter. A netizen even stated that the collection seemed to have mirrored another Italian luxury brand, Prada.

Fans even used words like "basic" and "eh" to describe the collection.

However, not all of the comments under the Instagram post were negative as some people even said that they liked the collection. They said that they loved its minimalistic and archival side.

Some fans favored the new collection and appreciated its wearability compared to other collections. They also said that the collection fits in the "luxury normcore" trend. Others said that it was well-tailored and gorgeous."

The collection has been getting mixed responses from fashion lovers and netizens alike ever since it was revealed by Diet Prada on Instagram. The collection was showcased at the Milan Fashion Week SS24, which began on September 19, 2023, and came to an end on September 25, 2023.