Is "quiet luxury" the new beauty trend? How to achieve the aesthetic

Quiet luxury is a recurring new fashion and beauty trend that has taken the internet by storm. Enthusiasts of this trend focus on investing in minimalist pieces of the highest quality products with their timeless appeal. Terms like stealth wealth, old money aesthetic, or silent luxury have been searched so much on Google, as it has grown by a staggering number of 614%. This beauty trend goes from wardrobe to hairstyles, makeup, and home decor to entirely everything that a person is surrounded with.

Quiet Luxury gained its fame on TikTok when many videos went viral. Many celebrities follow this beauty trend, and for them, it isn't a trend; it's a lifestyle. Many fashion and beauty brands have tried to incorporate quiet luxury techniques into their work, which have turned out to be super effective. To achieve this aesthetic trend, one must remember that less is more, which means the simpler a person's outfit or makeup look will be, the more easily they could achieve this trend's aesthetic.

The term quiet luxury was first coined in 2010 by fashion editors and bloggers as a way to describe this new emerging trend. Afterward, people also saw Sarah Snook in season 4 of Succession in May 2023, and Gwyneth Paltrow’s civil court case in March 2023, which premiered on HBO Max. Both went viral for their incredible old-money aesthetic makeup and outfit. There can be many variations that a person can bring out based on their budget, but it isn't rocket science to get this aesthetic beauty trend.

Quiet luxury trend includes slicked-back buns and groomed brows

The most important part that screams quiet luxury is having a clean, slicked-back bun and groomed brows, for which Sophie Richie is quite famous. There are many other celebs, like Hailey Bieber, Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Lawrence, Kendall Jenner, who are known for embracing this aesthetic trend. The best part about this beauty trend is that it asks its preachers to look their best by focusing on their skincare beauty and following a healthy lifestyle. A clean diet with lots of water and fiber will make any makeup look glamorous.

For this beauty trend, balancing simplicity with precision is the key to achieving an aesthetically pleasing look. The correct base used on each makeup look also needs to be in a very minimal shade so that it can be flawless and the makeup can be visible and breathable. The eye makeup look doesn't have to be extremely loud, or else it would be able to hop on the trend. Clean brows and clump-free mascara lashes are the correct way to create this trend of appearance.

The quiet luxury trend follows a very organic beauty trend and is super simple and no useless showoff. Up until now, the #QuietLuxury beauty trend has wracked up 121 million views and is still counting on many social media platforms, such as TikTok. To achieve the elegance and radiance of this beauty trend, one needs to use subtle shade tones of makeup and neutral tones of clothing. It is all about styling and choice preferences of each individual.

The beauty trend is not just a fleeting trend; it's a lifestyle that has captivated the fashion and beauty world. With a focus on minimalist, high-quality, and timeless pieces, it emphasizes that "less is more." From wardrobe choices to makeup and home decor, it's a trend that has found resonance across various aspects of life. Celebrities and fashion brands have embraced it, and it emphasizes the importance of clean, organic beauty and a healthy lifestyle.