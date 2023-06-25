Where to get Fenty Beauty "Hella Thicc" Mascara? Price, release date, and more details explored

"Hella Thicc Mascara," the newest mascara from Fenty Beauty, has caused quite a stir in the beauty community. Fenty Beauty is a well-known beauty brand renowned for its broad range of shades, especially for darker skin tones.

Its latest volumizing Mascara is an ultra-creamy, ultra-black formula with a tapered brush that coats and loads every lash for an outrageous weightless effect.

Fenty Beauty's "Hella Thicc Mascara" was launched officially on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at a retail price of $19.

Following its release, Rihanna claimed on Instagram that her most recent mascara is "hella thicc." In the ASMR video (see above), she states:

"I just wanna keep putting it on, too, 'cause it's going to look like a fake lash until I'm done."

Fenty Beauty "Hella Thicc" Mascara is an ultra sheer, quick, volumizing mascara

"Hella Thicc" volumizing mascara provides long-lasting and full results, with sweat, humidity, and transfer-resistant ingredients, featuring ultra sheerness, smoothness, and volume. This smudge-proof, long-wearing mascara is great for busy people who don't want to look like they're wearing false eyelashes.

The mascara comes with a tapered brush designed to reach the inner corners and creases of the lash line, coating each hair thoroughly. In addition, the color brings out an outrageously thick and lifted appearance.

The "Hella Thicc" Mascara contains a blend of waxes and polymers that help add volume and length to lashes. Its ingredients, such as Castor oil and vitamin E, nourish and protect your lashes, shielding them from dryness and brittleness.

For a more subtle look, Fenty Beauty offers full frontal volume lift & curl mascara - the brand's first mascara with a flat-to-fat brush that instantaneously volumizes, lifts, lengthens, and curls lashes.

As a duo brush, the fat side of the brush distributes most of the product onto the lashes, pushing them upwards, while the flat side enables the lashes to be completely defined and curled.

Fenty Beauty mascara does not require a lash curler to achieve a wide-eyed appearance

Unlike many other mascaras, the Fenty Beauty mascara doesn't require a lash curler to achieve the open-eyed look. It is buildable, allowing you to create a look that suits your style, creating a full lash look. The long-lasting mascara stays in place all day without flaking or smearing.

A single stroke of Fenty Beauty's "Hella Thicc mascara" provides various options:

It lifts and volumizes the lashes.

It leaves them feeling light and fluffy and dries to a matte finish, creating a chunky, clump-less lash look.

"Hella thicc" mascara packaging comes in a sleek, pyramid-shaped black tube that is easy to grip and maneuver during application. In comparison to Fenty Beauty's Full Frontal mascara, it has a tiny, delicate, and tapered wand.

The product is available on the official Fenty Beauty website and other online and offline retailers. It retails for $19.

