3 mascara options like Maybelline Sky High Mascara and where to get them

Mascara is the one makeup product that beauty lovers can’t seem to get enough of. With its magical properties, Maybelline Sky High Mascara is currently topping the charts for makeup enthusiasts across the world. Priced at $12.99, the eye makeup product is available on international websites such as Ulta Beauty and beauty retailer outlets.

The much-talked-about product comes in three variants - Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara, Lash Sensational Sky High Waterproof, and Lash Sensational Sky High Tinted Primer.

Available in four promising colors - Blackest Black, Cosmic Black, True Brown, and Very Black, the product boasts many superlative qualities including its ability to deliver full volume and limitless length. Further, its brush bends easily to help extend every single lash.

While Maybelline Sky High Mascara is becoming the go-to eye makeup product for many, here are three other options you might want to try. If you're wanting to switch up your makeup routine without breaking the bank, the items on the list are worthy substitutes to consider.

Milk Makeup KUSH Mascara and 2 additional Maybelline Sky High Mascara alternatives

L’Oreal Telescopic Original Mascara

The L'Oreal Telescopic Original Mascara comes in three shades - Black Brown, Black Noir, and Blackest Black - and costs the same as the Maybelline Sky High collection. The product promises to give your eyes the finest definition as well as a head-turning length.

The makeup product, available on Ulta Beauty, has a specific comb side that helps separate lashes and results in a clump-free application. In addition, its brush is likely to extend the lashes up to 60%.

The fragrance-free alternative is ideal for those with sensitive eyes or who frequently wear contact lenses.

Clinique High Impact Mascara

The Clinique eye makeup product, available in physical retailer outlets and on Ulta Beauty's website, is a decent alternative to Maybelline Sky High Mascara. The beauty product costs $16.10.

Available in two shades - Black and Brown, this product is ideal for those who wish to create a lusher eye look and add some drama to their everyday makeup.

Amongst the many product features, it claims to be formulated without paragons, phthalates, oil, or fragrance. Known for its impressive lash effect, it also helps makeup lovers bring up the glam quotient of their makeup looks.

Milk Makeup KUSH Mascara

The product claims to be 93% natural and vegan. In addition, it is designed to curl and lengthen lashes while also promising weightless volume.

Apart from being vegan, the mascara is also gluten-free and priced at $10.50. The product, which is available on the Sephora US website, is appropriate for all lash types, including straight, thick, fine, and curly. If you want a beauty product that is both affordable and easy to use at all times, this is a great alternative to Maybelline's eyelash-lifting product.

The product contains monoi oil and marigold extract to help condition the lashes. It's best suited for those who believe in cruelty-free makeup.

There are numerous mascaras on the market, but as with any other makeup product, this too should be picked with attention and prudence. What works for someone else's lashes might not work for yours. However, if you want a high-quality product at a low cost, the three alternatives listed above are a decent bet.

Poll : 0 votes