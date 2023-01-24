What is the mascara wand trend on TikTok? Origin explained as meme sends the internet into a frenzy

A TikTok trend named mascara wand is currently in the limelight. It isn't garnering attention because of the tool's makeup-enhancing abilities but for reasons that might leave you in splits. Surprisingly, this trend is all about dating and people's intimate lives.

TikTok has a strict policy for NSFW content. Hence, to outplay the short-video platform's policy, several users have found a way to talk about their dating and lives behind closed doors through this trend. In this trend, people refer to the wand and tube as their intimates.

Where did the mascara wand trend come from?

Screenshot of a TikToker trying out the viral trend (Image via TikTok/@Crybabie.exe)

A TikTok user, @Faithm00re, shared a video where she can be seen giving some expressions. Meanwhile, the text in the video reads:

"My fav mascara put its wand in different mascara and then gave me a stye."

By this, the TikTok user meant that her favorite male friend or the person she was dating had an intimate relationship with another person and ended up giving her a s*xually transmitted disease or infection. Soon after, her video went viral, and people started sharing their own stories.

Not only did this trend make people open up about their experiences, but it also made people share hilarious memes and left netizens laughing over the fact that they thought these people were talking about the beauty product.

The mascara wand trend leaves netizens in splits

Initially, TikTok users who watched the videos could not understand why people were talking so much about this makeup tool. However, they later realized that these people were not talking about makeup and were left scratching their heads. Here's how netizens reacted to this trend:

k. @ysokae I JUST UNDERSTAND THE MASCARA WAND TREND,, I THOUGHT IT WAS REALLY ABOUT MASCARA WAND???,,, I JUST UNDERSTAND THE MASCARA WAND TREND,, I THOUGHT IT WAS REALLY ABOUT MASCARA WAND???,,,

Raelynn 🤍. @raelynneileen2 🤞🏻 the mascara that i recently got has a big wand🤞🏻 the mascara that i recently got has a big wand 😛🤞🏻

𝕡𝕣𝕚𝕪𝕒 🌷 @perfectpree the mascara trend on tiktok is hilarious, someone just said their mascara wand is too small for the tube LMAO IDKMSIFIWASTHEWAND the mascara trend on tiktok is hilarious, someone just said their mascara wand is too small for the tube LMAO IDKMSIFIWASTHEWAND

ًiga @flwrhao after several tiktoks i have realised what mascara wand means after several tiktoks i have realised what mascara wand means

hafi @hw0ell the mascara wand trend on tt actually so cringe the mascara wand trend on tt actually so cringe

n @natadecoconutz @hw0ell dude i thought they were actually talking about mascaras i was damn confused then i figured it was about vibrators and I WAS WRONG ??? @hw0ell dude i thought they were actually talking about mascaras i was damn confused then i figured it was about vibrators and I WAS WRONG ???

SS @sssyfqhss This mascara wand thing on tiktok is wildddd. This mascara wand thing on tiktok is wildddd.

franny ❤️‍🔥 @frannyperezj That mascara wand trend on tiktok has it always been a thing? It had been a thing on Mexican tiktok since last yr and I’m just seeing Americans use it That mascara wand trend on tiktok has it always been a thing? It had been a thing on Mexican tiktok since last yr and I’m just seeing Americans use it

kilyn @joonielluv the mascara wand thing on tiktok is so funny the mascara wand thing on tiktok is so funny

holyvixen @trishaclairee the mascara wand trend on TikTok got me bawling my eyes out and losing faith in love and men bye the mascara wand trend on TikTok got me bawling my eyes out and losing faith in love and men bye

TikTok is a place where one thing or another manages to get attention. Another trend that has managed to garner attention is the dupe trend. According to this trend, TikTokers talk about someone who looks like a cheaper or duped version of an item or a person. However, people are calling this trend unfunny, saying that it is about degrading and objectifying people.

Meanwhile, speaking of NSFW content, TikTok does not allow s*xually explicit content, nudity, or pornography on their platform. However, users have managed to find a way out of it.

