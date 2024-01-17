Is Euphoria coming back for season 3? Here's everything we know so far 

Euphoria took viewers by storm when it first premiered in 2019. The series, which is based on an Israeli miniseries of the same name, starred some popular names like Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow and Jacob Elordi among others.

Rue Bennett (Zendaya), a troubled teenage drug addict, is the main character of the show. She struggles to come to terms with who she is, how to stop using drugs and how to handle her relationships after treatment. Most of the episodes begin with the backstories of other significant characters, but Rue remains the primary character.

Dubbed as the 'second-most watched show of HBO' Season 3 of Euphoria is scheduled to premiere. The show's captivating storyline and visually beautiful performances have made a lasting impression on its audience.

According to PEOPLE, fans are already counting down the days before the highly anticipated third season debuts exclusively on HBO Max in 2025.

Euphoria Season 3 - When will the next season of the series premiere?

Created by Sam Levinson (also known for Deep Water, X and The Idol), the upcoming series of the season has faced some hiccups in production.

The HBO drama's upcoming new season has been reported to have been delayed as a result of the writers' and performers' strike, with a premiere date of no later than 2025.

In May 2023, Francesca Orsi, vice-president of HBO programming, told Variety that even though work on the third season had begun, the crew did not "have countless scripts" because of the strikes.

Writing on Euphoria won't be finished for a while, as Levinson is the only one who writes episodes for the program, and the WGA strike only concluded at the end of September.

To make matters more grim, Kevin Turen, who co-founded Little Lamb Productions with Sam and Ashley Levinson and produced Euphoria and The Idol, expired in 2023 at the age of 44. That's expected to further postpone the series' development.

Euphoria Season 3 - What to expect from the plot?

Expect that season three will go on closing the loose ends left by the shocking conclusion of season two.

Cassie and Maddy could get a chance to be friends again, and Nate would have to cope with the fallout from putting his father in prison. Elsewhere Jules wants a second chance at a relationship with Rue, but after the way that last voiceover ended (in Season 2), it's safe to say that the beloved couple might never work out.

In an interview with Elle, Levinson revealed some details about the third season, describing it as akin to a "film noir" that centers on Rue, played by Zendaya, as she "explores what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world".

There are several potential themes for the next season of Euphoria to address, considering the narratives in the previous two episodes. The plot will have a lot more complexity than viewers may anticipate.

It promises to be gripping storytelling, exploring Cassie's mental health or the reconciliation of Rue and Jules.

Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Season 3 of Euphoria, which is scheduled for a release on HBO and Max sometime in 2025.