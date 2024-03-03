7 things you have to remember from Dune before watching Dune: Part Two

Dune: Part Two arrived in theaters on March 1, 2024, after a two-year hiatus following the first part's release. The Dune world is expansive and it is set tens of thousands of years in the future in a feudal interplanetary society in which numerous noble houses rule planetary fiefs. Based on Frank Herbert's novel, the plot gets convoluted as it progresses.

Denis Villeneuve introduced the planets Arrakis and Caladan in the first part. The main plot of the film centered around the planet of Arrakis where the ruling houses of the galaxy harvest a mystical substance called the spice. The story follows Paul (Timothée Chalamet) and Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) as they escape a threat to their lives and take shelter on the planet of Arrakis.

Dune: Part Two is the final part of the adaptation of Herbert's novel Dune. This article provides a comprehensive overview for viewers who need a recap before going to the theaters for the second part.

7 Major things to remember before watching Dune: Part Two

1) Arrakis, the Spice Planet

The desert planet of Arrakis is the center stage of the story. The planet has extremely harsh living conditions and the indigenous people called the Fremen have been oppressed for generations by rulers who want to harvest a mysterious substance known as "spice."

In the first part of Dune, it is shown that Arrakis used to be controlled by House Harkonnen but was turned over to House Atreides by the Emperor.

2) Spice

Spice is a mysterious substance that is produced as a result of the lifecycle of the huge sandworms that live on Arrakis. Unique to this desert planet, it's the most precious resource in the universe—an enigmatic, hallucinogenic drug that prolongs life, opens doors to interplanetary travel, and expands consciousness. In essence, the person in charge of the spice can reign over the Dune universe.

3) House of Atreides from the planet of Caladan

The House of Atreides comes from the oceanic planet of Caladan and is one of the most powerful ruling houses. It used to be ruled by Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac). In the events preceding Dune: Part Two Duke Leto Atreides finds himself in a difficult situation when the Emperor orders him to assume control of Arrakis. Feeling that the Emperor was up to something, he dispatched his dependable lieutenant Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa) to Arrakis to establish a coalition with the Fremen.

House Atreides was betrayed by House Harkonnen on Arrakis. Duke Leto perishes in custody, but Lady Jessica and his son Paul manage to flee into the desert.

4) House Harkonnen

House Harkonnen are the main antagonists in the Dune narrative. Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård), their psychopathic commander, takes great pleasure in the violence and suffering of others. The Baron's nephew Beast Rabban (Dave Bautista), a loud-mouthed hooligan, and Feyd-Rautha (Austin Butler), a mad warrior, are two more important members of the Harkonnen family.

5) The Fremen of Arrakis

Javier Bardem as Stilgar (image via dunemovie.com)

The Fremen are the indigenous people of Arrakis, led by Stilgar (Javier Bardem). They have devised ingenious ways to survive in the harsh desert. Paul befriends the Fremen and is introduced to the woman of his vision, Chani (Zendaya) at the conclusion of Dune: Part One.

When Paul beats the Fremen Jamis in battle at the end of the movie, they welcome him; Paul then adopts the name Paul Muad'dib as their trip commences, but Lady Jessica's expressions betray only anxiety about her son's future.

6) The Bene Gesserit

Rebecca Fergusson as Lady Jessica (image via dunemovie.com)

The Bene Gesserit is a strong political and religious organization. The Gesserit are a sisterhood that has spent years honing superhuman skills and abilities that enable them to use the Voice to dominate others.

Paul has been receiving covert training from his mother Jessica, one of their acolytes, on how to utilize the Voice. In the meantime, the Bene Gesserit, led by the Reverend Mother, have their own plans and are working on a secret agreement with Baron Vladimir Harkonnen. The Bene Gesserit's plans will be further revealed in Dune: Part Two.

7) The Emperor

Although Emperor Shaddam IV isn't visible in the first film, his influence is felt throughout the whole story. His petulance and fear of Duke Leto and House Atreides are what initiate the plot.

Dune: Part Two features not only Christopher Walken's portrayal of the Emperor but also Florence Pugh's portrayal of his daughter, Princess Irulan.

Catch Dune: Part Two now running in theaters across the nation. Watch Dune: Part Two on an IMAX screen for the best experience.