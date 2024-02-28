"Such a good marketing move"- Dune Part Two inspired Kung Fu Panda 4 trailer has internet floored 

Kung Fu Panda 4 is set to be released across theaters soon, much to the excitement of fans. The upcoming Kung Fu Panda film has a brand new trailer that has piqued the interest of fans.

Dreamworks Animation has masterfully parodied another highly anticipated film of 2024 with a Dune: Part Two-inspired trailer. The hilarious new trailer sees Po (voiced by Jack Black) channel Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides in a short introduction before cutting to scenes from Kung Fu Panda 4.

The internet has taken to the funny trailer and fans are calling it a great marketing method ahead of the release of both films. A fan reacted to a post about the trailer made by Discussing Film. Here is what the fan commented on X (formerly Twitter):

The comment on DF's post (image via X)

Kung Fu Panda 4 is eagerly awaited by fans and the Dune-themed teaser has added to the excitement while staying true to the comic theme of the film.

The Dune: Part Two-themed trailer of Kung Fu Panda 4 has fans geared up for the release

The DreamWorks Animation sequel and the second Dune film will both be released in theaters in the upcoming weeks, so DreamWorks Animation has decided to make light of the fact that they will be seen simultaneously on big screens.

Po begins the video by dramatically telling his story while standing amid the desert, much like Denis Villeneuve did in his film, which portrayed Paul Atreides as a somber protagonist. The trailer then shows viewers a preview of what to expect from Kung Fu Panda 4, featuring the explosive action that the brand is known for, after establishing that the spice Po is truly seeking is the one used for cooking.

Fans on the internet have been lauding the genius trailer and here is what some of them had to say on X:

A fan comments on DF's post about the new Kung Fu Panda trailer (image via X)

A fan comments on DF's post about the trailer (image via X)

A fan shows appreciation for the Dune-inspired trailer for Kung Fu Panda 4

The Kung Fu Panda sequel will be released in theaters on March 8, 2024.