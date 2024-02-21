"One of the best popcorn holders in a long time": Kung Fu Panda 4 themed popcorn bucket has internet dazzled 

Kung Fu Panda 4 is coming to theaters soon, and one of the largest theater chains in America is celebrating in style. Cinemark, one of the favorite movie-going destinations for movie lovers in the USA, has rolled out an exclusive Kung Fu Panda 4 merchandise line.

Fans excited about Po's latest adventures love one of the exclusive Cinemark merchandise, a cute Kung Fu Panda 4 popcorn bucket. Many fans took to Reddit to start a conversation about how great the new popcorn holder is. Here is what one of the fans had to say about the popcorn bowl.

The comment by a fan about the popcorn holder (image via Reddit/NOFace82)

The popcorn bucket features Po (voiced by Jack Black) and looks like the perfect way to enjoy popcorn while watching the film.

Cinemark's Kung Fu Panda 4 popcorn holder is popular on the internet

Kung Fu Panda 4 is eagerly awaited by fans excited about Po fighting a shape-shifting sorceress in the upcoming series installment. Cinemark unveiled Kung Fu Panda-themed merchandise to promote the upcoming film, and one particular popcorn holder has fans all delighted.

Cinemark is promoting various Kung Fu Panda merchandise ahead of its release. The Po popcorn bowl is one of the fan favorites, along with a takeout container-shaped popcorn tin. Other merchandise released by Cinemark includes a Po-shaped pillow, Po blankets, a 22oz Kung Fu Panda cup, and a plushie collection.

The Po popcorn holder is a huge hit among fans as it is cute and captures the essence of the dragon warrior astonishingly well. Here is what people on Reddit are saying about the Po popcorn holder.

A fan comments about how cute the Po popcorn holder from Cinemark looks (image via Reddit/Next-Specific-8094)

A fan adoring the Po popcorn holder from Cinemark (image via Reddit/Active_Bag5112)

A fan commenting about the Kung Fu Panda 4 popcorn holder (image via Reddit/Flustro)

The popcorn holder not only garnered praise on Reddit but was also loved by fans when Cinemark posted the new merchandise on Instagram. Here is what fans on Instagram had to say about the popcorn holder.

A very excited fan comments on the Kung Fu Panda 4 merchandise (image via Instagram/@cinemark)

An excited fan about how the popcorn holder is turning heads (image via Instagram/@cinemark)

A fan is all praises for Cinemark's merchandise (image via Instagram/@cinemark)

Excitement from a fan about the newly released popcorn holder (image via Instagram/@cinemark)

A comment on how adorable the popcorn holder looks (image via Instagram/@cinemark)

The upcoming Kung Fu Panda film will be released in theaters on March 8, 2024. The teaser for the fourth installment of the franchise was released during the 2024 Super Bowl.

As per the official synopsis of the film, Po is chosen to become the spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace. However, he has to face a new adversary, a shape-shifting sorceress.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE