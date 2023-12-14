Kung Fu Panda 4 trailer: Easter eggs everybody missed

The Kung Fu Panda 4 trailer has some cool surprises. Po has a new job as the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace. Tai Lung, the kung fu master, is back and ready for action. There's also a lizard named Chameleon who can change its shape and wants to control kung fu.

In between all of this, the Kung Fu Panda 4 trailer shows that Po, voiced by Jack Black, is going on a big adventure to become the spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace. Fans also see a new character called Zhen, voiced by Awkwafina, who is a mysterious Dragon Warrior.

Kung Fu Panda 4, dropping in 2024, has The Chameleon ready to bring back old villains. Judging by the trailer, this movie promises to be a wild ride, full of martial arts moves, laughs, and some real tear-jerkers.

Kung Fu Panda 4 trailer easter eggs: Did you miss any?

The Kung Fu Panda 4 trailer has dropped a bunch of Easter eggs, inviting fans to analyze every second. One thing fans learned is that there's a new villain in town, The Chameleon. This little lizard, voiced by the amazing Viola Davis, can transform into any animal, making them extra sneaky and clever.

In Kung Fu Panda 4, Tai Lung, the old enemy, shows up out of the blue, shaking things up and bringing back all the feels for longtime fans. The trailer also reveals a heartwarming scene where Po happily reunites with his two dads, who seem to have miraculously survived.

Besides the character-based developments, the Kung Fu Panda 4 trailer gives a sneak peek of Po's journey to becoming the big boss of the Valley of Peace and his mission to find the next Dragon Warrior. Moreover, The Chameleon's ability to resurrect past villains injects a twist in the story.

What could Kung Fu Panda 4 be about?

As already mentioned, Kung Fu Panda 4 is coming out in 2024. In this flick, Po, played by Jack Black, becomes the big boss of the Valley of Peace. However, he's got his hands full with all the duties that come with it, especially training the next Dragon Warrior.

Things get even more interesting when The Chameleon, a tough new villain, shows up, who can bring back old enemies from Kung Fu Panda. According to Deadline, in Kung Fu Panda 4, Po will leave the peaceful Valley and explore the busy city.

Who is the villain of Kung Fu Panda 4?

The Chameleon is voiced by Viola Davis (Image via IMDb)

One thing that's always important in any Kung Fu Panda movie is the villain, and Kung Fu Panda 4 is no different. The trailer reveals a new villain called The Chameleon, voiced by the amazing Viola Davis.

This little lizard can turn into any animal, which is pretty impressive.

Who is The Chameleon in Kung Fu Panda 4?

The Chameleon in the Kung Fu Panda 4 trailer is the new villain (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures)

Going deeper into The Chameleon's character, it's pretty clear that this creature has some time-bending powers. Bringing back old villains shows that their journey doesn't stick to a normal timeline, which adds a cool twist that keeps the audience hooked. The fact that The Chameleon controls the past adds a new level of intrigue to the story.

Kung Fu Panda 4 is set to hit theaters on March 8, 2024.