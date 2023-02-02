"It was just the best time"- Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight star Rita Ora opens up on working with Jack Black

Rita Ora recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, wherein she spoke about her new music video for the song, You Only Love Me, the show Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, and more. She also spoke about working with Jack Black on the Netflix show. Ora said:

''It was just the best time working with him.''

Rita Ora voices the character of Wandering Blade in King Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, a performance for which she received high praise from fans and critics. The second season of the show premiered on Netflix on January 12, 2023.

Rita Ora opens up on working with Jack Black, her new music video, and more

Rita Ora spoke at length about working with Jack Black on Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight season 2. Ora said:

''He is the most incredible person because for me, going out there and sort of, like, you know, you don't even have to get dressed; you're doing a voice-over, you can go in your pajamas. It's like so cool.''

She further mentioned:

''And he's like, 'hey man, just be yourself.' I'm like, 'yeah, Panda is you Jack. You're Panda,' you know.''

Rita Ora's character of Wandering Blade is an adorable bear who plays a key role in the show. Blade is known to be an extremely bold and no-nonsense bear who's also very responsible and loyal. She is one of the most popular characters on the show.

Apart from Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, Ora has also acted in quite a few movies and shows over the years. These include The Brief, Twist, and many more.

More details about Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight cast and plot

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight takes place three years after the events portrayed in Kung Fu Panda 3 and Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny as viewers find the titular character going on an epic quest in China.

Here's the official description of the show, according to Netflix's YouTube channel:

''When a mysterious pair of weasels set their sights on a collection of four powerful weapons, Po must leave his home to embark on a globe-trotting quest for redemption and justice that finds him partnered up with a no-nonsense English knight named Wandering Blade voiced by Rita Ora.''

The synopsis further reads:

''Together, these two mismatched warriors set out on an epic adventure to find the magical weapons first and save the world from destruction.''

The series has received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics, who praised its quirky and lighthearted tone that does complete justice to the beloved franchise, along with the entertaining and gripping storyline.

Jack Black voices the lead character of Po in the series. Black has been phenomenal throughout the show and has received widespread critical acclaim for his voice acting.

Apart from the animated series, Jack Black has essayed a number of memorable roles in various other popular movies like School of Rock, The Holiday, and many more.

Other voice actors who are part of the series include Rita Ora, Chris Geere, James Hong, Ed Weeks, and many more.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

