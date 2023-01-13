Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Season 2 review - Does the new season live up to the bar it has set? 

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight is back with a second season and it will continue the journey of our all-time favorite Kung Fu Panda, Po, who is now in search of gaining back his title as the Dragon Master.

Partnering up with a Knight from England, Wandering Blade, Po must now seek out the weapons of Tianshang and destroy them once and for all. Doing this will put an end to all the trouble that the magical weaponry has been causing and the unwanted evil attention it has been attracting.

With a stunning voice cast that is led by Jack Black as Po, Rita Ora as Wandering Blade, and James Hong as Mr. Ping, Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight is set in the aftermath of the events of Kung Fu Panda 3 and Paws of Destiny. The series is developed by Mitch Watson and Peter Hastings for Netflix, and it premiered on the streaming platform on January 12, 2023.

The attraction of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Season 2 - More intricate plotlines

Picking up from where the last season left us, we kickstart things with Po leaving China for the first time in his life and venturing to India in search of Tianshang weapons and evil weasel siblings Klaus and Veruca.

The travels and travails of the squad bring them to new countries, new adventures, and newer dangers that they must confront together if they are to emerge victorious in their quest.

After the success that the previous iteration garnered, Season 2 had a lot of high expectations to live up to. Where Season 1 introduced us to newer characters and some brand new bonds, the latest depiction is more fast-paced, involves some tight-knit action sequences, and has even more plot twists.

Although there is comedy abound with Jack Black as Po, the main attractions of Season 2 are the action sequences and plot lines.

Consistent and fast-paced, the latest installment of The Dragon Knight never slacks off. The season is divided into 12 episodes of around 24 minutes each, with each introducing viewers to plot twists that only complicate as the show proceeds. It is these interweaving plot points that make the search for the weapons more challenging and exciting.

Despite the bold attempt to introduce such a dense storyline in one season, there are no loose threads at all. By the end of the run, all the plot lines involving the search for Tianshang weapons neatly tie up on a good note.

But that does not mean that all the anticipation is brought to an end. Rather, there is no sign of the series coming to a conclusion and viewers will find more questions pop up as the season proceeds. They would definitely require another run of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight to answer.

Some exciting character arcs

But it is not just the plot that will have you hooked to the newest season. The ever-evolving character arcs of not just the main characters but also others in the series demand more investment from the audience.

It is worth mentioning here that Blade's character undergoes some serious transformations as she evolves to let go of everything that constricts her and decides to write her own rules, much to Po's delight.

Po’s charms did seem to find a way to rub off on her despite her stoic nature. Blade learned to accept herself and resolve her identity crisis, while also letting go of old grievances and marching forward onto newer missions.

It was also a delight to see Mr. Ping's character develop further with more layers added to his identity. Some shocking revelations about Po's father were made in this season, which promise resolution in further chapters of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight.

After featuring in the shadows for so long, it was a fresh change to see Mr. Ping shine and have another side to his character revealed.

Is it worth the watch?

If there is one thing that the series falls short of, it is the quality of the animation. While Po’s visual design has been kept the same as in the movies, the other characters and sequences fall short of expectations.

The reduced quality does tell on the viewing experience, despite the unparalleled plot. This seems more than a minor shortcoming in a series with such potential.

Overall, Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight was a refreshing experience and it was a delight to see the series set a higher bar for itself with the latest installment. We hope that it lives up to the expectations that it has set in subsequent seasons.

Tune in to Netflix today to watch the latest Kung Fu Panda feature.

