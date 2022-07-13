What time will Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight air on Netflix? Release date, trailer, and more about animated series

With Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, Netflix is bringing back our favorite giant warrior Panda for another run. The all-new animated series is set to continue the heroic saga of Po, the Dragon Warrior. This time, he will be joined by a new partner, Wandering Blade.

Based on the characters created by Ethan Reiff and Cyrus Voris, the series will premiere this Thursday, July 14, 2022, on Netflix. The ninth spinoff and third series in the Kung Fu Panda franchise, Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight is sure to be delightful.

Here is everything to know about the upcoming animated series on Netflix.

What will Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight be all about? Plot and trailer revealed

The official synopsis of the animated series, as revealed on IMDb, states that it:

"Follows Po who partners up with a no-nonsense English knight named Wandering Blade to find a collection of four powerful weapons before a mysterious pair of weasels do, and save the world from destruction."

The new series will follow Po, the once-celebrated warrior of China, on a brand new adventure to save the world so he can also redeem his lost reputation. The new Kung Fu Panda instalment will see Po team up with an English knight named Wandering Blade who seeks Po’s help to stop a pair of notorious weasels. Watch the trailer for the series here.

The trailer for Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight looks thrilling and fans are quite excited.The two-and-half-minute clip is packed with action, witty one-liners, and Po's shenanigans, all things that made Kung Fu Panda such a favorite in the first place. Although the old band of Furious Five is not seen anywhere in the trailer, the new partnership between the Dragon Master and Wandering Blade looks promising.

The caption under the trailer also gives a short synopsis:

"When a mysterious pair of weasels set their sights on a collection of four powerful weapons, Po must leave his home to embark on a globe-trotting quest for redemption and justice that finds him partnered up with a no-nonsense English knight named Wandering Blade voiced by Rita Ora. Together, these two mismatched warriors set out on an epic adventure to find the magical weapons first and save the world from destruction."

The odd pair of Po, who is always bustling with enthusiasm, humor and excitement, and Wandering Blade, who is a no-nonsense, goal-oriented knight, will definitely add new flavor to the series as the duo learn from each other and collaborate to save the world.

How to watch the series?

To watch the series, viewers will need a Netflix subscription. Netflix offers a wide range of plans to choose from and signing up for any of them will give viewers access to the new Kung Fu Panda series.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight will see Jack Black returning to voice Po. Black also serves as an executive producer for the series, along with Shaunt Nigoghossian, Peter Hastings, and Frank Zhu.

No other information about the series has been shared yet, so we will have to wait to find out more about the episodes.

Catch our favorite Kung Fu Panda as he returns to prove himself and save China from the hands of dangerous criminals.

