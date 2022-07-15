Netflix's Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight voice cast explored

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, the third animated series in the Kung Fu Panda franchise, will drop on Netflix soon. The streaming platform announced in March 2022 that they are expanding the Kung Fu Panda franchise with a new animated series from DreamWorks Animation.

The official synopsis of the new series reads:

"When a mysterious pair of weasels set their sights on a collection of four powerful weapons, Po must leave his home to embark on a globe-trotting quest for redemption and justice that finds him partnered up with a no-nonsense English knight named Wandering Blade."

It continues:

"Together, these two mismatched warriors set out on an epic adventure to find the magical weapons first and save the world from destruction — and they may even learn a thing or two from each other along the way."

Jack Black will be reprising his role as Po the Panda and will be joined by others, including Rita Ora.

The voice cast of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

The list of voice actors and the characters they voice in the upcoming Kung Fu Panda animated series is as follows:

Jack Black as Po

Jack Black is a popular American actor, comedian, musician, and songwriter known for his quirky roles and bustling personality. He is famed for his roles in High Fidelity (2000), Shallow Hal (2001), Orange County (2002), School of Rock (2003), Envy (2004), The Holiday (2006), Gulliver's Travels (2010), Bernie (2011), and The House with a Clock in Its Walls (2018).

Black is known for appearing in the Jumanji franchise and has received Golden Globe nominations for his work in School of Rock and Bernie.

Jack Black will be reprising his role as Po for Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, which will see the Warrior-Panda try to redeem his fame and help an English Knight called Wandering Blade defeat two weasels and save the world. Will Po be able to restore his reputation and be successful in his new venture? Only time will tell.

Rita Ora as Wandering Blade

Rita Ora is a British singer and songwriter who rose to fame in 2012 when she appeared on DJ Fresh's single, Hot Right Now. She released her debut studio album, Ora, in August 2012, which debuted at number one in the UK. In 2012 Ora was the artist with the most number-one singles on the UK Singles Chart, with three singles reaching the top position.

Her second album, Phoenix, was released in November 2018, where the lead single, Your Song, reached the UK top ten, and the subsequent singles, Anywhere and Let You Love Me, reached the top five. This made Rita Ora the first British female solo artist to have thirteen top ten songs in the United Kingdom.

Ora voices the character Wandering Blade in Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight. Wandering Blade is a no-nonsense, goal-oriented English Knight seeking Po's help in defeating two weasels to save the world. The new partnership between the somber Knight and the bubbly Warrior Panda will definitely be exciting to watch.

Chris Geere as Klaus Dumont

Chris Geere is an English actor known for his role as Jimmy Shive-Overly in the FX and FXX dark comedy series You're the Worst and as Roger Clifford in Detective Pikachu.

Geere can also be seen in the recurring role of Haley on ABC’s Modern Family and as Joel, the well-meaning but hilariously toxic lead in the BBC's limited series, Ill Behaviour. The actor is also seen in Channel 4’s This Way Up, The First Team, and A Million Little Things, where he plays Allison Miller’s new roommate and love interest, Jamie. Geere also joined the cast of This Is Us as a series regular for seasons 5 and 6.

The English actor will appear as one of the villains, a weasel named Klaus Dumont, in Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight.

Della Saba as Veruca Dumont

Della Saba is an English actress who is known for voicing the young Judy Hopps in Zootopia, Swati in Ralph Breaks the Internet, and Aquamarine in Cartoon Network's Steven Universe.

Della Saba starred in 2012's The Letter and 2015's Sharkskin. She also acted in two short films, The Last Shift and Rita Mahtoubian is Not a Terrorist and is scheduled to star in the next season of Shimmer and Shine as the Genie Jeweler. Her upcoming feature is Veruca Dumont, Klaus' partner in crime in Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight.

James Hong as Mr. Ping

James Hong is an American actor who is known for voicing Chi-Fu in Mulan, Daolon Wong in the animated television series Jackie Chan Adventures, Zong Shi in Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, and recently Mr. Gao in Turning Red.

He also voiced Mr. Ping for all the previous Kung Fu Panda features and will be reprising his role again in Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight.

Ed Weeks as Colin

Ed Weeks is an English actor, comedian, writer, and producer who we all know as Dr. Jeremy Reed in the Fox/Hulu comedy series The Mindy Project (2012–2017). He also starred in the Fox comedy series LA to Vegas and will be seen voicing the role of Colin in the upcoming Kung Fu Panda feature.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight will drop on Netflix this July 14, 2022.

