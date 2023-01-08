Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight season 2 release date and time

Season 2 of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, is all set to drop on Netflix on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 3.00 am Eastern Time (ET). The upcoming CG-animated show is the third of its kind in the fan-favorite franchise, Kung Fu Panda.

Mitch Watson and Peter Hastings have served as the developers of the animated series. Jasmine Chiong, Ben Mekler, Shane Lynch, Joy Regullano, and Christopher Amick have served as writers for the upcoming second season of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight.

Ever since the official trailer for the upcoming season of the series was released, fans of the franchise have been buzzing with anticipation.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight will have 11 episodes

The highly awaited Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight season 2 will be released on Thursday, January 12, 2023, exclusively on Netflix. The airtime of the animated series is 3.00 am ET.

The second season will consist of a total of 12 episodes. The episode titles are as follows:

The Liar and the Thief One Last Job Doom and Groom The Pinging Mister Mastadon Hide the Lightening The Beast An Uphill Battle The Mad Scientist Apok-ta-pokalypse Now Part 1 Apok-ta-pokalypse Now Part 2

What to expect from season 2?

The official synopsis for season 2 of the highly riveting animated series reads:

"Po and the crew are back and ready to leave China in pursuit of villainous weasels and magical weapons!...Prepare for awesomeness because Po is back on another epic adventure in Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight! On his journey Po meets an English Knight, and together these two warriors set out to find magical weapons and save the world from destruction — and they may even learn a thing or two from each other along the way!"

Take a closer look at the official trailer for season 2 here:

By the looks of the trailer, it is quite clear that Po and the gang will be seen starting a new thrilling adventure in India after leaving China.

A few new characters will be introduced in the upcoming season, including Diya, who is Rukhiini’s old friend. Po is all set to go on a quest to find magical weapons to save the entire world from utter destruction in this new season.

Season 2 will take the audience on another colorful and adventurous rollercoaster ride.

The cast list for the series' second season includes Jack Black, Della Saba, Chris Geere, Ed Weeks, Harvey Gullien, Deepti Gupta, Richard Ayoade, Melissa Villasignor, Shohreh Aghdashloo and a few others.

Don't forget to watch the second season of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, which will arrive on Netflix on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes