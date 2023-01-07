What is a Siren in Wednesday? Explained

The Netflix show Wednesday presents Sirens alongside the queer Addams family. It also shows the viewers other outcasts – almost like sub-species of humans. They have different abilities and qualities. Among the various outcast students in the Nevermore Academy, sirens are in focus.

Sirens in Wednesday are the outcasts who have a special quality of living both on land and in water. They have mermaid-like characteristics when in water. Also the most powerful among the outcasts, they are widely mistrusted and other species keep a distance from them.

The idea has its roots in Greek mythology. According to legend, the captivating sounds of mermaid-like creatures known as sirens were responsible for luring ancient seafarers to crash into rocks. They had both lovely vocals and attractive faces. They are savage animals that eventually consume the sailors that approach them by swimming.

A siren in Wednesday’s Nevermore Academy

Wednesday Season 1 introduces the sirens (Image via Netflix)

The Nevermore Academy has many sirens. Wednesday got the first glimpse of them when her roommate Enid showed her around the campus. During the tour, Enid Sinclair pointed out a group of students and suggested that they might be sirens.

The academy has students in groups, also called cliques, based on their type of abilities. Sirens in the academy belong to a clique called Scales. They have a love for water and their bodies show change when they are in the water.

Qualities of sirens of Nevermore

The most striking ability of the sirens in ancient times was their persuasiveness. The sirens would sing enchanting songs to attract the sailors and hypnotize them to do things against their wishes.

Persuasiveness is a prime quality of sirens (Image credit Netflix)

The sirens in Wednesday can sing exceptionally well. This natural gift of music makes them the right choice for choirs and bands. As part of their extracurricular activities, most of them join the music club.

Because sirens have the power to affect people's thinking, normal students and other creatures avoid getting too close to them. They have a reputation for using people for their own gain and entering areas where they are not welcome.

Most sirens are recognized by their blue eyes that resemble water. In Nevermore, Bianca, Divina and Kent are well-known sirens. Queen Bee, Bianca, played by actor Joy Sunday, is rumoured to have gotten her admission by putting a charm on Principal Weems. Bianca’s mother is also a siren but her powers have weakened with age.

How does water affect sirens?

Webbed hands and tails are bodily changes of sirens (Image via Netflix)

Sirens are very comfortable underwater. Their bodies change as they develop webbed hands to swim better. They can easily breathe underwater. They even developed a mermaid tail. All this makes their movements in the water much faster.

The sirens in Wednesday used these traits during the Poe Cup and other water sports. They availed of this unfair advantage when they got the opportunity. But they are seen mostly on land in the other episodes. The sirens wear trinkets to reduce the power of their suggestions.

What are the other outcast cliques in Wednesday?

There are various other outcast types in Nevermore. Wednesday gets to meet ghouls, monsters and night creatures. The various groups and cliques are Furs, Fangs and Stoners, besides Scales. Scales are the clique for sirens while Fangs are the vampires, Furs are the werewolves and Stoners are the gorgons. There are also smaller circles such as Psychics.

Sirens in the storyline of Wednesday

Queen bee Bianca and her siren mother (Image via Netflix)

Bianca, the Nevermore queen bee, tried to influence her heartthrob Xavier using her powers. At least Xavier, played by actor Percy Hynes White, thought so. He accused her of trying to hypnotize him and persuade him to like her. This was the cause of their breakup. Bianca, on the other hand, wore a trinket around her neck so that she would not forcefully influence people.

The Sirens were introduced in Wednesday season 1 but have not been followed up much. Bianca’s return back to her home and her mother’s cult organization, are two leads that may be taken up in further seasons.

Bianca complains that her crown is slipping and her song is diminishing. Moreover, Bianca’s pushy mother hints that the siren powers reduce with age. Back at home, Bianca is likely to be forced by her mother to influence people to do her bidding. Further seasons will disclose more on the sirens of Nevermore's troubling Wednesday.

