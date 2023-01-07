Wednesday Season 2: Everything we know so far

Wednesday season 1 is currently garnering a lot of viewership on Netflix, making it the #1 show on the platform. The unprecedented success of the series has taken the Wednesday team and Netflix by surprise, leaving the option of a season 2 as the most logical next step.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation on the dates of season 2. Production owners Netflix and MGM reportedly had an agreement for one season. However, the success of the first installment now necessitates a sequel series.

Moreover, the public's demand for more of the Addams family and some loose threads in the season 1 story points towards the upcoming seasons. With no open commitment, many from the team of Wednesday have hinted at the same.

Showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar hint at the possibility of Wednesday season 2

Wednesday's character has got much popularity recently (Image via Netflix)

Since Netflix publicized Wednesday as one of its most successful shows, several of the most popular shows on the streaming platform have seen a delay in renewal. As such, Peter Friedlander of Netflix said in an interview last month that he was "optimistic" about season 2 of the show.

From an opening week of 341.2 million hours of viewing, Wednesday went up to 400 million hours within one week. This is a record for Netflix shows. After so much going on in its favor, it would be unwise not to have a season 2.

Moreover, in an interview with TV Guide, showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar hinted that they have several more stories to explore about the titular character and her immediate peers. Millar said:

"We never take for granted that we're going to get a second season but we certainly have big plans and lots more stories to tell in terms of Wednesday and her friends."

In all probability, Netflix, MGM, and the producers are in talks about reviewing the previous framework and compensation. They are possibly discussing the number of seasons and any spin-offs of the show, suggesting that Netflix may be revisiting the agreement and running the numbers before renewing.

Is Wednesday season 2 going to be on Netflix?

Wednesday Addams in many moods (Images via Netflix)

Given the several rumors surfacing on the internet about the possible renewal of season 2 of the hit show, it has been implied that the acquisition rights for the next installment of Wednesday may be going to Amazon Prime Video. The news comes after MGM, the production owner of Wednesday, was taken over by Amazon. Either the streaming platform will lure MGM by changing the terms of its deal or MGM will feel obligated to air it on the parent company’s platform.

In addition, MGM’s Epix will be relaunched as MGM+, another platform besides Amazon’s Prime Video. As informed by a company insider, since the deal between MGM and Netflix was signed before Amazon took over, MGM is under no pressure to shift streaming platforms. Therefore, the change of hands will not affect any of Wednesday's future seasons.

Probable cast for Wednesday season 2

Since season 2 has not been announced, there is no trailer or teaser for it. However, watching the season 1 teaser will give a fair idea of the characters that fans may want to look out for in the next installment.

Besides Jenna Ortega as Wednesday, one can expect to see the infamous Addams family again, with Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomes, and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley. There is also a chance that besides Percy Hynes White playing Xavier Thorpe, Hunter Doohan's Tyler will be brought back.

Other characters to watch out for in Wednesday season 2 include Sheriff Donovan (Jamie McShane), Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen), Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers), Bianca Barclay (Joy Sunday), Yoko Tanaka (Naomi J Ogawa), and Ajax Pertroplus (George Farmer). Additionally, there is a possibility of seeing Christina Ricci as Ms Thornhill and Gwendoline Christie as Larissa Weems again.

What could be the plot of the next season?

Wednesday's parents Gomes and Morticia (Image via Netflix)

There are some loose ends in Wednesday season 1 that will lead to further storylines. Tyler is a possibility. He may have escaped, shrugged off Ms Thornhill’s control, and started a journey of redemption. Ms Thornhill, on the other hand, did not get what she wanted, which is why she is likely to continue with her malicious plans.

Bianca and her mother have the potential to become the main villains with their cult movement that the latter is involved in. Another possibility is a mysterious lead from the unknown stalker from season 1. Moreover, the whole concept, including Wednesday’s character, might turn darker as actor Ortega hopes.

As mentioned earlier, the showrunners want to develop the Addams family and the relationships within it more. Therefore, Morticia and Wednesday’s relationship might see more focus, considering both Ortega and Zeta-Jones are great actors. With a talented cast, deliverance will be great.

Is Wednesday season 3 a possibility?

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday (Image via Twitter/ @hollywoodhandle)

Since Miles Millar has already hinted that they have several stories planned out for the Wednesday franchise, the showrunners anticipate a successful show and look at the future positively. Furthermore, they have storylines ready for a few seasons with the flexibility of changes. So, yes, if Wednesday season 2 is announced, viewers can expect a season 3 as well.

