Wednesday episode 4 review: A dance to remember 

Wednesday, the spinoff to the brilliant cult film Addams Family, premiered on Netflix on November 23, 2022, bringing back Wednesday Addams (this time played by the talented Jenna Ortega) to the center of the story. The spinoff explores her time in the Nevermore Academy and a grueling mystery that somehow connects the young Addams girl to the history of the town and the academy.

The fourth episode marks the show reaching its halfway stage of the eight-episode season. The episode delves further into the mystery of the unidentified monster but has a lot more material than just that. For one, there is a high school-like dance ceremony at the Nevermore Academy that sees the 'outcasts' enjoying their time. Second, this episode also has one of the more intense endings.

Wednesday episode 4 review: Secrets, secrets, more secrets

Tim Burton's direction often involves films engulfed in mysteries. This show is hardly any different. From the very start, this show has tried to add layers of mysteries without the prospect of untangling them much. The fourth episode, for example, contains unexpected revelations and plot twists.

The episode starts with Thing and Addams trying to explore clues that could lead to the monster by visiting a morgue. Addams does collect enough evidence to speculate that the monster, like serial killers, collects body parts after killing its victims. While Wednesday is entirely focused on this, others are far more excited about the upcoming dance.

The show then jumps back to Xavier (Percy Hynes White), who suspiciously has scratches on his neck. Addams is eventually forced to confront him after a series of twists. It is established that Xavier has nothing to do with the show's monster arc. Also, Addams' new friend Moosa Mostafa, a self-proclaimed nerd, has more scenes in this episode than in the previous ones.

As the dance begins, it becomes one of the more enjoyable parts of the show, with even Wednesday slowing down and stepping forward to dance with Tyler (Hunter Doohan). The delightful dance is interrupted by locals who pour blood on the dance floor, drenching everyone and ruining their outfits. This is an interesting and timely social commentary on the marginalized community and how some people refuse to treat others as equals.

Even though it looks like the end of the episode, the show saves a big surprise for the end. Wednesday has another vision, this time showing Eugene in trouble. As she rushes to the forest, she finds that Eugene has already been slashed by the monster.

This episode establishes many crucial details about the monster and the crisis surrounding the Nevermore Academy. One of the major events in this episode was the appearance of a monster, which presumably killed off one of the major characters. There is still no sign of completely unraveling the mystery, but it puts Wednesday on the right track. The following episodes will build on this momentum to shape the story.

