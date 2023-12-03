The Boys Season 4 Trailer Breakdown: All Major Easter Eggs That Fans Have Overlooked

The teaser for The Boys season 4 has dropped to the delight of fans as the much-awaited sequel takes the storyline forward in the franchise. After the third season, the franchise came out with an equally engaging spinoff, Gen V season 1, that is expected to tie up with the original storyline leading to The Boys season 4. With Homelander’s trial due at the end of season 3, yet his chastising Marie in the final episode of Gen V, the next events are highly anticipated

The teaser hints at his trial, the riots at the trial, and his intention of overthrowing the government. It also showed Victoria Neuman winning the elections with balloons dropping in the hall. Another snippet seems to indicate Ryan killed a man using his super force while a young girl attacked Kimiko using tendrils coming out of her mouth. Additionally, while there is an endearing glimpse of Jeffrey Dean Morgan, another scene has someone in Black Noir’s costume yet to be revealed.

Sister Sage, banners, and other Easter eggs from The Boys season 4 trailer

1) The voiceover is Sister Sage talking to Homelander

Sister Sage, introduced in the trailer, speaks in voiceover (image via Prime Video)

As per reports, Susan Heyward is playing a supe, a new entrant in the show. The voiceover narrating in the background is Susan’s voice. So it is Sister Sage who is doing the talking.

She talks about people surrendering to Julius Caesar willingly and democracy being a historical experiment. The producers seemed to have hinted at the contemporary political debates in The Boys season 4.

2) Polarity seen in a movie cutout

Rundown video theater with Polarity's poster (image via Prime Video)

Inside the video theater seen in The Boys season 4 teaser, there is a movie cutout showing Polarity, who faced severe health and power issues in GenV. The movie is possibly called Static Heat 3.

There are other faded movie posters, one of them reading Big Crazy Love 2 with termite, as Emma of Gen V, shown in the star cast.

3) Starlight is back, but outside the 21st Precinct

The address of the 21st Precinct is visible on the wall (image via Prime Video)

Starlight and Hughie are seen standing outside the 21st Precinct. They may have complained about Homelander or some other legal work.

As the scene from The Boys season 4 teaser takes a bird's-eye view, a boom mic at the bottom of the frame hints at a press conference.

4) Posters at TruthCon reveal information about Soldier Boy

Posters on the walls of the TruthCon festival (image via Prime Video)

Billy Butcher and Mother’s Milk seem to be attending the TruthCon conference. One poster beside Mother’s Milk says Soldier Boy is held captive by the CIA.

Another barely visible poster on the far right says Dakota Bob, a.k.a. Robert Singer, uses trance techniques to manipulate his voters.

5) Banners and posters support Homelander and Starlight

Posters and banners support Homelander and Starlight (image via Prime Video)

The teaser for The Boys season 4 shows the upcoming trial scenario. Outside the New York County Courthouse, where Homelander is supposed to have his trial, his supporters face off with Starlight’s supporters.

One banner with yellow-dressed Starlight supporters says, “Homelander deserves prison time,” while another on the right-hand side reads, “Justice for Homelander.”

6) Firecracker seems to have three wise men in her stage performance

Three wise men and a star seen on Firecracker's show (image via Prime Video)

Both Firecracker and Sister Sage are introduced in a boy choir-like stage performance. Later on, Firecracker performs on the stage just like Starlight used to.

The stage shows a golden star, a donkey, and two more, hinting at the three wise men in a Nativity concert. The plot of The Boys season 4 may explain more.

7) Kimiko seems to jump off a building while another young Supe develops powers

The girl fighting Kimiko seems to be Zoe Neuman (Image via Prime Video)

The girl seen in the teaser for The Boys season 4 could be Zoe Neuman. She is seen in a hotel room and later fights Kimiko as tentacles emerge from her mouth.

In another scene, a hotel hallway has someone dressed in a black suit like Kimiko, jumping off the window at the end. The image reflecting on the window pane shows she is being chased by secret service personnel.

8) A-Train finds hair in Homelander’s room while Homelander is in an elevator

Homelander's milk bottle visible on the extreme right (Image via Prime Video)

The scene shows A-Train looking at some hair inside a jar. Next to a sword and the wedding photograph of Stormfront and Frederick, on the tabletop, is a milk measuring bottle, hinting that this must be Homelander’s office.

The hair could belong to Maeve, Stormfront, or Madeline Stillwell’s. On the other hand, Homelander is covered in blood but smiling at the end of the teaser. Looking at the walls behind him, he seems to be inside an elevator or some kind of cell.

9) Billy's ailment may have worm-like creatures under his skin

A worm under the skin on Billy's temple (Image via Prime Video)

While it is already known that Billy is suffering from some ailment and has limited time on hand, there is no clear information about his disease.

One scene in the teaser shows worm-like wriggling visible under his skin near the temple of his forehead. More troubles await him and other characters in the upcoming season.

Watch out for The Boys season 4 to be released on Amazon Prime Video in 2024, at a date as yet undisclosed.