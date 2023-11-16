The Boys season 4 confirmed release window, cast, and everything we know so far

With the ending of Gen V season 1, it is now time for the much-awaited The Boys season 4. The show is likely to drop sometime in 2024, although the exact dates for release yet to be declared. While the show was announced in June 2022, its production was interrupted due to the Hollywood strikes. However, with the issues resolved and strikes over, the post-production can now speed up to deliver the series soon.

The third season of the show left viewers with many loose threads and The Boys season 4 is expected to answer those questions. Some more unanswered questions propped up with the spinoff, Gen V. With more characters and twists in the overall storyline, the upcoming season is expected to take the excitement a notch higher. The plot will connect to the spinoff and lead to Gen V season 2.

While most of the cast from the previous season are expected, there is some mystery surrounding the appearance of Black Noir, the character gutted by Homelander. Besides, some new stars are joining the cast, and creator Eric Kripke is expected to serve more surprises.

The Boys season 4: Tentative release window

As of now, what is known is that The Boys season 4 has a 2024 release window, with much of the production completed before the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. While the release date is not announced, fans are guessing a summer-to-fall release based on the fact that the previous three seasons arrived between June and September.

Although filming is over and so are the strikes, post-production work remains to be wrapped up. As explained by showrunner Eric Kripke on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, some scripting work happens after filming when dialogues are added to the basic story. The exact release date may be announced when the work is resumed.

The expected plot for The Boys season 4

The upcoming season will have more excitement to offer (Image via Amazon and IMDb)

The finale of season 3 has left a few pointers regarding the course that the plot of The Boys season 4 will take. While there is no official trailer to give hints about the plot yet, analyzing The Boys season 3 and the Gen V finale can help predict the basic storyline.

The fourth season will have a larger focus on Neuman who is running for Vice President’s post and also holds the secret about the Woods’ virus. Butcher, on the other hand, has less time on his hands due to his impending end.

With Noir, Starlight and Maeve’s exit from the Seven, Homelander will look for new members as he grows more reckless and dangerous. Actor Anthony Starr spoke to Variety about his character going more unhinged:

“There has to be a ceiling, but we can’t seem to find it…It was truly the most bizarre thing I’ve ever done.”

There is also an intrigue about the character of Black Noir. While Homelander had supposedly killed him, the Twitter account of Vought Industries declares Black Noir’s death a hoax. With Vought’s attempt at covering up the death, a cloning project may be upcoming in The Boys season 4.

Gen V finale also had threads that will connect to the plot of The Boys season 4. While Homelander had Marie and some of her friends locked in a Vought facility, Cate and Sam have been positioned as heroes of the Godolkin massacre. The God U massacre may lead to the ultimate friction between the Boys and the Supes in future.

Victoria Neuman has been set as the antagonist moving forward. Her vested interest in Marie when Homelander imprisoned the teenager, may lead to complications in their relationship and in Marie’s future in Gen V season 2.

Who will comprise the cast of The Boys season 4?

Many of the characters will be back for the coming season (Image via IMDb)

Most of the main characters of the show will be present in The Boys season 4:

Karl Urban as Billy Butcher Anthony Starr as Homelander Jack Quaid as Hughie Erin Moriarty as Starlight Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk Tomer Capon as Frenchie Jessie T Usher as A-Train Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett

Whether Nathan Mitchell will come back as a clone of Black Noir or as another interesting character needs to be seen. Other exciting inclusions are, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Rob Benedict, Elliot Knight, Valorie Curry, Susan Heyward, Simon Pegg and Rosemarie DeWitt. Moreover, Jensen Ackles may return as the Soldier Boy.

Information on the episodes of The Boys season 4

Expand Tweet

Just as the previous seasons, The Boys season 4 will have eight episodes. The eighth episode, titled Assassination Run, has been directed by Kripke himself as revealed by him. The titles of the first four episodes are, Department of Dirty Tricks, Life Among the Septics, We’ll Keep the Red Flag Flying Here, and Wisdom of the Ages.

Co-produced by Sony Pictures Television, the show will release on Amazon Prime Video sometime in 2024.