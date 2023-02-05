''So who's dying?'': The Boys fans puzzled over season 4 finale title

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke has revealed the name of the Season 4 finale episode, much to the confusion of fans, and it is Assassination Run. David Reed and Jessica Chou wrote the episode's script. Kripke himself will be in charge of the direction.

The bold and suggestive title is making fans wonder who will be dying in the season finale of the upcoming installment of their favorite superhero series:

Twitter reaction to The Boys, Assassination Run

Given the episode's ominous title, there is much speculation about what will happen in the finale and who will die. Following are fan reactions and assumptions over the season 4 finale episode's title on Twitter.

The snail lord @Snail90208 @brvdnx

Butcher

Homelander

The deep

Todd

A bunch of npcs

Ashley

And a bunch of random superheros @DiscussingFilm My guess isButcherHomelanderThe deepToddA bunch of npcsAshleyAnd a bunch of random superheros @brvdnx @DiscussingFilm My guess isButcherHomelanderThe deepToddA bunch of npcsAshleyAnd a bunch of random superheros

Considering the events of The Boys' season 3 finale, where we saw a highly controversial assassination from The Deep on Homelander's Order, Season 4 promises to be more chaotic and bold.

The season 3 finale saw Homelander and Victoria Neuman come to terms with a working relationship and Homelander walking up to The Deep and giving him some orders. The Deep responded by asking if he would be committing treason. It soon became clear what the duo was conspiring when The Deep snuck into Lamar Bishop's home pool and murdered him underwater.

The U.S. Senator was in line to be Robert Singer's presidential running mate, and his murder was a highly political event. Now that Bishop is out of the way, Neuman will be Singer's new running mate. Neuman had initially entered politics with the appearance of someone who hoped to hold supes accountable. Her genuine intentions, however, eventually became clear.

Nolan Grayson @Omni_man96 @brvdnx @DiscussingFilm Frenchie and A Train are my picks. Wouldn't be surprised if Butcher or Homelander ends up dying as well @brvdnx @DiscussingFilm Frenchie and A Train are my picks. Wouldn't be surprised if Butcher or Homelander ends up dying as well

Derin @Derin_5550 @brvdnx @DiscussingFilm My guess is the president is getting taken out so we get a supe president… ya know @brvdnx @DiscussingFilm My guess is the president is getting taken out so we get a supe president… ya know

Neuman is a danger to society and The Boys themselves. It is highly possible that the next assassination could be that of Victoria Neuman, or it could be another political figure. So who will be dying in the season 4 finale? Only time will tell when the series will appear later this year.

What do we know about the much-anticipated season 4 of The Boys?

Antony Starr @antonystarr We came second equal, and we still do what we do for the fans xx We came second equal, and we still do what we do for the fans xx https://t.co/rW7vhzxVJR

Since the plot is being kept tightly under wraps, we can only speculate on what is in store for us in Season 4. Season 3 ended on a controversial note, and now we know both sides have supes and a reason to exact revenge. Given the blood and destruction the series seems to bring around in every installment, the upcoming season promises fans a wild ride.

As of now, we know that the cast of season 4 includes several new actors joining the returning cast members. Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Rob Benedict, and Elliot Knight have signed on for undisclosed roles. Valorie Curry and Susan Heyward will portray newcomer supes Firecracker and Sage, while Rosemarie DeWitt will play the mother of Hughie Campbell. The season 4 release date has still not been disclosed. However, The Boys will launch a live-action spinoff titled Gen V to explore the college lives of Vought's future superheroes.

Watch this space to find out when The Boys season 4 is coming to Amazon Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes