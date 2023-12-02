The Boys season 4 Trailer: Release time for all countries

The release date for the teaser for The Boys season 4 has been revealed. On December 2, The Boys will unveil a trailer for the much-awaited fourth season as part of Prime Video's attendance at CCXP in Brazil. On December 1, the show's official X account tweeted the information and a photo of Homelander, who is only seen from behind.

The Boys are returning to the silver screen after over a year and an entire spin-off. Additionally, the tweet provides the timing of the trailer's release. The trailer for the anti-superhero show is scheduled to drop between 10:30 am and 11:30 am CT.

When will The Boys season 4 trailer be released?

While the season 4 plot of The Boys is still unknown, Prime Video did provide a fresh photo of Homelander to promote the impending teaser trailer. Readers need not fear, even if the tweet's message may sound a bit little unclear—we can analyze it to determine the trailer's precise release time.

"About this time tomorrow, you're gonna open this app to watch the S4 teaser trailer," "It's full of nothing but rainbows and butterflies. Who are we kidding, it's full f*ckin' madness after this first frame."

So, accordingly, since the tweet was posted around 10:30 am CT, we can safely assume that the trailer will drop sometime between 10:30 and 11:30 am CT. Without further ado, here are the exact release dates and timings for The Boys Season 4 trailer for all regions alongside the respective timezones:

Pacific Time - 8:30 am, on Saturday, December 2, 2023

Central Time - 10:30 am, on Saturday, December 2, 2023

Eastern Time - 11:30 am, on Saturday, December 2, 2023

British Summer Time - 4:30 pm, on Saturday, December 2, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 10 pm, on Saturday, December 2, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 5:30 pm, on Saturday, December 2, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 3:30 am, on Sunday, December 3, 2023

Philippines Standard Time - 12:30 am, on Sunday, December 3, 2023

Brazil Time - 1:30 pm, on Saturday, December 2, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 9:30 am, on Saturday, December 2, 2023

Japanese Standard Time - 1:30 am, on Sunday, December 3, 2023

Fans in their respective countries should start monitoring their social media accounts from the time mentioned above, as The Boys season 4 trailer might be released anytime from then.

What to expect in The Boys season 4

The Boys' creator, Eric Kripke, said in a Variety interview that the sequence of events of the upcoming season 4 of the series would closely correspond with those of the final episode of Gen V. Fans of the show already know that Butcher and Homelander made an appearance in the season finale.

Homelander played a far bigger role in the episode than Butcher, who only appeared in a mid-credits montage previewing The Boys season 4. Homelander's far-right leanings were revealed in the episode, despite his heroic career being characterized by a façade of "Peace, justice, and the American way."

The Boys season 4 is also set to feature Jeffrey Dean Morgan as a recurring guest star in a mysterious role. The story for the wacky series can take any turn, and we would have to wait for the teaser to shed some light on the plot.

The Boys, Gen V, and The Boys: Diabolical are all available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.