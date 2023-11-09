Why there won't be a Gen V episode 9? Explained

There were only eight episodes in the first season of Gen V, and Gen V episode 9 was never bound to happen. The Boys spin-off, which started debuting in September, quickly rose to prominence as one of the most-watched shows on Prime. Showrunners Tara Butters and Michele Fazekas manage Gen V, focusing on the day-to-day activities of superpowered students attending Vought International-owned Godolkin University.

The Boys spinoff series has proven to be equally thrilling and bloody as Prime Video's main superhero show, despite the doubts of many fans before Gen V's debut. Fans are now excitedly awaiting the next installment.

Although fans could search for Gen V episode 9, it is unavailable. This is because the first season of the spinoff series was only supposed to have eight episodes from the start, all of which have already premiered and are available to watch on Prime Video. However, fans may be thrilled that a second season of the series is in the works and is expected to air in 2025.

How Gen V episode 9 would have cleared up the story

There is no Gen V episode 9 as the season finale of Gen V was episode 8, which aired on Friday, November 3, marking the official conclusion of this season. The evil Cate and Sam terrorized Godolkin University in episode 8 of The Boys spinoff series, murdering 12 people before Marie, Jordan, Emma, and Andre intervened to put an end to the mayhem.

That is until Homelander showed up on the campus and struck Marie. After which, she and her pals woke up in an unidentified place inside a locked medical jail cell. Unfortunately, fans will be sorry to hear that Gen V episode 9 will not clear up what happened after this incredible cliffhanger. However, The Boys season 4 and Gen V season 2, already in production and set to arrive on the small screen, might soon clear it up. So, fans need not lose sleep.

Will there be more episodes of Gen V?

The showrunners do not plan to leave fans in the dark with that mysterious ending. Although there won't be a Gen V episode 9 or any episode for a while, Gen V will return to television thanks to an official renewal of the spinoff for Gen V season 2 by Amazon Prime Video. Given the response that Gen V garnered and its reviews, news came out on October 19 that the series is renewed for a second season.

Gen V season 2's release date has yet to be determined, given the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes, which keep the show's production from starting. This predicament is especially difficult because it may clash with the upcoming 2024 premiere of The Boys season 4. Gen V's second season is expected to be released in 2025 if all goes as planned.

Fans of Gen V were undoubtedly thrilled and intrigued with the show's first-season finale and were thus expecting a Gen V episode 9. Again, fans need not fret as the second season of Gen V's is bound to clean everything up.

What will be the plot of Gen V season 2?

However, the plot of the second season is also contingent upon the events of The Boys' fourth season. By then, Marie, Jordan, Emma, and Andre will likely have managed to escape whatever prison they were in at the end of season one by the sophomore season of Gen V rolls around.

By the end of the first season, the group is now rivals of Homelander and on a blacklist for killing Godolkin's poster boy. There seems to be only one logical way out of their predicament, which is a joint venture with Butcher's team.

Butcher's oblique tour of The Woods in the closing credits of the season finale suggests as much. Furthermore, Victoria Neuman now has the supe virus, which she will, no doubt, weaponize against her enemies.

Even though fans are so far away from even getting a sneak peek at what Gen V season 2 has in store, and since there is no Gen V episode 9, all fans can do is wait and speculate.

The Boys and all of the episodes from Gen V's first season are available for viewing on Prime Video while fans await more from The Boys Universe.