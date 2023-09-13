Kung Fu Panda 4: Release date, cast, plot, and everything to know about Po's upcoming adventures

Kung Fu Panda 4 will continue the story of Po, an adorable panda who aspires to master kung fu. The narrative of the upcoming film will concentrate on Po and his allies' difficulties as they deal with new antagonists and undergo personal development.

Kung Fu Panda 4 is scheduled to premiere in theaters on March 8, 2024. The hit franchise, which has already influenced and inspired millions of people across all age groups, is more than just any other animated film.

Kung Fu Panda 4: Release details

Expand Tweet

Kung Fu Panda 4 will premiere in theaters on March 8, 2024, as stated in the official announcement made by DreamWorks. While this has remained the release date throughout the production, it remains to be seen if the premiere will be delayed owing to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

Notably, Kung Fu Panda 3 was earlier postponed to avoid clashing with Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The studio's dedication to guaranteeing the franchise's prosperity was highlighted by this tactical choice, which allowed the movie to have a prosperous run. Fox's President of Domestic Distribution Chris Aronson recently told Deadline:

"'Kung Fu Panda' is one of DWA's most treasured properties, and we want to make sure it is positioned where it has the best chance to reach the broadest audience. In reviewing the competitive landscape, which we do on an ongoing basis, we feel that the spring availability does just that — gives 'KFP' the maximum amount of air to breathe in order to have a long, successful run."

Kung Fu Panda 4: Returning cast members

Po and the Furious Five (Image via Dreamworks)

The adored voice cast from Kung Fu Panda 3 returns for the upcoming fourth installment, which is crucial to the franchise's success. Listed below is a brief overview of some of the actors and the characters they voice:

Jack Black as Po: The endearing and clumsy Po makes a comeback as the Dragon Warrior. Voiced by the School of Rock actor, Po struggles with his legacy and the search for his successor in this installment.

Dustin Hoffman as Master Shifu: This character learns how to use the power of Chi and communicate with the Spirit Realm from Po after retiring from teaching at the end of the last movie.

Angelina Jolie as Tigress: Po continues to get assistance from Tigress, one of the Furious Five and their fictitious commander, as he faces new difficulties.

Seth Rogen as Mantis: Mantis, another member of the Furious Five, battles with Po and adds humor to the narrative.

Jackie Chan as Monkey: He is a member of the Furious Five and is known for his lighthearted demeanor. This character will be voiced by the legendary Jackie Chan.

Lucy Liu as Viper: He is a master of the Viper kung fu style and quickly takes Po into the squad. The duo become close friends and comrades.

David Cross as Crane: He is the final Furious Five member and fights with his wings and solid kicks and punches.

Awkwafina will be joining the cast of the film. However, it currently remains known which character the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star will voice. Several fans believe she could step into the role of Chameleon, the movie's villain.

Plot of the upcoming movie: Po's journey beyond the Valley of Peace

In Kung Fu Panda 4, the Dragon Warrior Po explores the city after leaving the Valley of Peace. He engages in a titanic struggle with the Chameleon, a sorceress who can conjure previous villains. The movie also focuses on Po's search for a successor and his battle with mortality.

A terrifying sorceress named Chameleon can resurrect antagonists like Tai Lung, Lord Shen, and General Kai. With this, Kung Fu Panda 4 may offer closure while providing opportunities for more adventures.

Expand Tweet

Set to release on March 8, 2024, Kung Fu Panda 4 will see the return of the adored ensemble, the introduction of a fresh antagonist, and Po's step outside his comfort zone. Fans now await the release of a trailer for the new movie, which will be sure to attract audiences of all ages.