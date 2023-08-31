Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight season 3 on Disney+- Release date, plot, and more

The world of Dreamworks has never seen a hero like Po before and thus Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight is set to bring back the iconic character in its third season on Netflix. Releasing on September 7, 2023, the third season will see Po traveling to England.

As Jack Black and Rita Ora take on the roles of Po and Wandering Blade respectively, fans will witness old friends meet new allies to form a team as the new challenge requires more than one person to take on.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight has been developed by Mitch Watson and will be executive produced by Peter Hastings, Shaunt Nigoghossian, and Jack Black.

Netflix's Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight - Release date and time

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight will be released in another week on Friday, September 7, 2023, on Netflix. The DreamWorks Animation Television produced show will premiere globally at 3 am ET but rest assured as the time will depend on the location of viewership and time zones.

Here are the timings for the worldwide release:

United Kingdom: 7 am GMT

Canada: 4:30 am NT

Australia: 5 pm AEST

India: 12:30 pm IST

Korea: 4 pm KST

Japan: 4 pm JST

Philippines: 3 pm PHT

The third season of The Dragon Knight is set to explore Po's destiny as old rivals return amidst new threats.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight - Plot and cast explored

The upcoming season of The Dragon Knight on Netflix will be a reminder of the fact that there is a world beyond China where threats exist and Po needs to attend to them. As Po sets upon a journey to England, he realizes that the task at hand requires more manpower or animal power.

The screenplay of the third season of The Dragon Knight will witness certain major plot twists - Mr. Ping, played by James Hong, joining Po in his fight and the return of Della Saba's character Veruca Dumont. Even though Dumont is head over heels in love with Po, she comes back with an agenda in mind. Whether she receives reciprocation or not, Dumont is willing to defeat Po and assume control of the world.

The official storyline of the upcoming season on IMDb reads,

"When a mysterious pair of weasels sets their sights on a collection of four powerful weapons, Po must leave his home to embark on a globe-trotting quest for redemption and justice that finds him partnered up with a no-nonsense English knight named Wandering Blade. Together, these two mismatched warriors set out on an epic adventure to find the magical weapons first and save the world from destruction--and they might even learn a thing or two from each other along the way."

Meanwhile, as the franchise prepares for a release date for Kung Fu Panda 4, Po has been busy with his retirement plans except for the one final time that he is required to save the world. The upcoming sequel might give fans a new Dragon Knight to replace our favorite fighter bear.

The cast and characters of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight will bring Chris Geere as Klaus Dumont, Rahnuma Panthaky as Rukhmini, Ed Weeks as Colin, Shohreh Aghdashloo as Forouzan, and Melissa Villasignor as Akna in supporting roles.

Tune into Netflix on September 7, 2023, for the new episodes of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight Season 3.