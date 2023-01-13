Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight season 2 Ending Explained: What happens to the magical weapons? 

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight is back with another epic season that takes viewers on a brand-new adventure across the globe with the Dragon Master and his partner, The Wandering Blade. The last season saw Po and Blade engaging in a battle with the weasel siblings Klaus and Veruca. Despite employing their most powerful moves, the brave warriors were unable to stave off Veruca, who was powered by two of the magical weapons.

At this point, it was revealed that the whip and the gauntlet were merely two of a set of four ancient weapons, and the evil siblings were after the other two as well. Although Po and Blade succeeded in recovering the whip, Veruca and Klaus managed to escape and go in search of the other two weapons before returning for the whip. The squad decided to follow them and put an end to their evil intentions.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight - In search of the Tianshang weapons

The new season opens with Po, Blade, Rukmini, and Mr. Ping going to India. They encounter Master Mastodon there, one of the ancient masters who created the Tianshang weapons that are sought by Klaus and Veruca. Although there was an initial attempt from the Master's side to destroy Po and his squad and retrieve the Whip of Endless Flame, he eventually agrees to team up with them and look for the magical weapons before they can wreak any more havoc. Meanwhile, Veruca manages to steal the Wind Helmet from the Archmage.

Their search for the remaining weapons brings Po and the squad to an island in Central America. But much to the dismay of Mastodon, the Wheels of Storm are no longer where he kept them hidden. Po and the team grow more and more hopeless as they follow new leads, all of which lead them to dead ends.

New threats arise for the Kung Fu Panda

However, things start lighting up when Po and the team encounter the elusive Protector of Tikal. It turns out that the Protector is none other than Tikal's ruler, Zuma, who wields one of the Lightening Wheels. She uses it to counter the raid of Aknas' technological monsters that come and steal the harvest of Tikal because their own town is withering away due to a lack of rain. Although everyone thought that Akna must have the other Wheel, it turns out she had handed it over to Alfie, Blade's brother, who took it to England with him to destroy it.

In the meantime, Veruca, who owns the Wugao Gauntlet and the Wind Helmet, is coming for the Whip and the Wheels. Following an epic battle inside a raging volcano, Po and his faithful companions manage to defeat Klaus and Veruca. But sadly, Zuma intervenes at a crucial moment and steals the gauntlet and helmet from Veruca. Although the Dragon Warriors fail to get all the weapons, they manage to chase off the weasel siblings, and Blade completes her mission of tracking them down and ending them.

But the weapons must now be taken away from Zuma, who is basking in her new-found glory. After taking control of Po's body, Master Mastodon leads the squad into battle. But when things get tough, he must accept defeat and hand over the responsibility to Po to lead them to victory. Mastodon bids adieu to Po and enters the void, leaving it to the Kung Fu Panda to bring justice.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight - The much-anticipated ending

An epic battle follows where Po, Blade, Rukmini, and Mr. Ping bring down Zuma. The Kung Fu Panda defeats Zuma and gathers all the Tianshang weapons. The squad then set sail for England to look for a way to destroy the magical weapons of the ancient masters, which have wreaked so much havoc.

In the ending sequence, we also see the Pirate Queen Forouzan setting sail in search of Mr. Ping, who supposedly has a dark past as a pirate. This hints that we are nowhere near the end of the story of The Kung Fu Panda, and a new season will likely be announced soon.

Catch the latest season of Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight on Netflix today.

