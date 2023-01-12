Vikings: Valhalla season 2 ending explained: Did Olaf die?

Vikings: Valhalla came out with its brilliant second season on January 12, 2023, bringing back familiar characters and an even more exciting storyline filled with drama, action, love affairs, and humor. The new season of the show reduced the grandeur but increased the tempo of the story because it was more focused on character development and depth.

The eight-episode haul into the historical world of the Vikings saw our three main characters go their separate ways at the start of the season. Each of them engaged in a different journey that added depth to the storyline and made things more interesting. The final episode, in particular, was quite an interesting one as it took turns to finish the stories of Leif (Sam Corlett), Freydis (Frida Gustavsson), and Harald (Leo Suter) and also ended a long-drawn crisis.

Read on for a detailed breakdown of the ending of Vikings: Valhalla.

Vikings: Valhalla ending explained- How did Olaf die?

Olaf Haraldsson (Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson) has been a long-looming threat for quite some time now. In the final episode, Olaf plans to destroy Jomsborg with the help of Jorundr (Stanislav Callas). Freydis, who was shown pregnant, decided to talk to Olaf. She also found out that Olaf considered her child a future threat.

Instead of fighting directly, Freydis planned and encouraged Joundr to switch sides and lead their men to a trap. After several convictions, Joundr did agree to the plan as he did not want to be seen as a traitor. Sadly, Joundr did not survive the battle after being badly wounded.

As the fight continued to develop, Freydis and Olaf came face-to-face, making it the deserved finale of Vikings: Valhalla. Freydis took on Olaf with great conviction, and after taking his men down, Freydis landed a fatal blow on Olaf, ending his arc.

She, however, did not kill young king Sweyn and returned him to his mother. The Queen swore to Freydis that she would maintain peace in exchange for this favor, thereby securing the kingdom.

What happened to Leif and Harald?

Leif and Harald had interesting romantic journeys at the other end of the show. Final episode of Vikings: Valhalla saw Leif saying goodbye to his love interest Mariam (Hayat Kamille), who was terminally ill. Mariam gave Leif a key to her house in Constantinople. The show's upcoming season might explore this intriguing new plot.

Meanwhile, Harald and his new love interest Eleana (Sofya Lebedeva) finally kissed in the last episode of Vikings: Valhalla. Their romance seemed to be going great, but it was suddenly cut short by the revelation that Eleana was deemed to be the new Empress. Harald initially worried that their budding romance would end with this, but Eleana indicated that they could continue their blossoming romance.

This could also be a pivotal point in the third season of the Vikings: Valhalla, which is already under production. The third season will answer all the questions left behind by the second one.

All the episodes of Vikings: Valhaarea are now streaming on Netflix.

