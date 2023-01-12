Vikings: Valhalla season 2 cast list and characters explored

The second season of Netflix's Vikings: Valhalla is set to hit the streaming platform on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The series takes place a century after the events depicted in Vikings and focuses on the beginning of the Viking Age. Here's the official synopsis of the series, as per Netflix's YouTube channel:

''Hunted and on the run, our legendary Vikings heroes are forced to test their ambitions and courage in worlds beyond the fjords of Scandinavia. Vikings: Valhalla chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived — the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).''

The show features Sam Corlett as Leif Erikson, alongside many others playing significant supporting roles. Vikings: Valhalla is helmed by noted filmmaker Jeb Stuart, best known for his work on Die Hard and The Fugitive.

Vikings: Valhalla season 2 cast list: Sam Corlett and others to feature in Netflix's historical drama series

1) Sam Corlett as Leif Erikson

Actor Sam Corlett portrays the lead role of Leif Erikson in Vikings: Valhalla. He is a Greenlander, the son of Erik the Red, a renowned Viking explorer, and is also known for his extreme loyalty to his family.

Corlett has received high praise from critics and fans for his performance in the lead role. He continues to impress in the second season's trailer. Apart from Vikings: Valhalla, Sam Corlett is best known for his appearances in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Acting for a Cause.

2) Frida Gustavsson as Freydís Eiríksdóttir

Frida Gustavsson dons the role of Freydís Eiríksdóttir in Netflix's historical drama show. Eriksson's half-sister, Freydis, is known for her fierce nature and mental strength. Gustavsson has been phenomenal throughout the first season and looks stunning in the season 2 trailer.

Frida Gustavsson has previously appeared in Dampyr, The Inspector and the Sea, and The Witcher, among many others.

3) Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson

Actor Leo Suter dons the role of Harald Sigurdsson in Vikings: Valhalla. Sigurdsson is known to be an extremely charismatic man who belongs to Norse society. Suter brings an air of authenticity and charm to his character, further elevating the series to a new level.

Leo Suter's other notable film and TV acting credits include Fallen, I'll Find You, and Victoria, to name a few.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, Vikings: Valhalla season 2 stars many others in important supporting/minor roles like:

Bradley Freegard as King Canute

Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Jarl Olaf Haraldsson

Bradley James as Lord Harekr

Marcin Dorociński as Grand Prince Yaroslav the Wise

Nikolai Kinski as Emperor Romanos

The official trailer for Vikings: Valhalla season 2 was released by Netflix on December 15, 2022, and it offers a glimpse into the various pivotal events set to unfold in the new installment.

The trailer is replete with stunning visuals and offers glimpses of the numerous thrilling action sequences from the upcoming season. Viewers can expect an eventful season similar to the previous one.

You can watch the second season of Vikings: Valhalla on Netflix on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

