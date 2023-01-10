Of all the genres that are popular on Netflix, drama is definitely among the most watched. Whether it is fantasy dramas, comedy dramas, or even historical dramas like Vikings: Valhalla, all of them have proved to be suitable for the kind of diverse audience that the platform boasts. Among all the names, Vikings: Valhalla most definitely seems to be one of the more popular ones, with a new season on the way.

Vikings: Valhalla is set one hundred years after the events of the Vikings, a History channel series that premiered in 2013 and went on for six seasons before concluding in 2020. The first season of Vikings: Valhalla was released in February 2022, and the second season is all set to premiere on January 12, 2023.

While Vikings is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Vikings: Valhalla can be streamed on Netflix. As you wait for the show's second season to premiere, here are some other similar drama series you can stream on the platform.

The Witcher and four other Netflix drama series to watch if you like Vikings: Valhalla

1) Marco Polo

A still from Marco Polo (Image via Netflix)

A historical drama much like Vikings: Valhalla, Marco Polo follows the eponymous traveler and adventurer as he voyages across Europe and Asia, only to end up as a prisoner to a 13th century Mongolian ruler, Kublai Khan. The first season of Marco Polo was released on Netflix in 2014, following which it was renewed for a second season despite negative reviews and a lack of widespread reception.

Marco Polo, like Vikings: Valhalla, treats its story as a grand epic but falls short in the making. The grandeur of the show, however, makes it watchable with time. Although the first season of the series faced criticism, the second season opened to fairly positive reviews and a warm reception before it was canceled owing to the small viewership.

Both seasons of Marco Polo are currently streaming on Netflix.

2) The Witcher

A still from The Witcher (Image via Netflix)

Despite being a fantasy drama unlike Vikings: Valhalla, which is a historical drama, The Witcher shares a common setting for its story with the latter. The middle ages and the royalty of the times are depicted with great realism in both the shows to keep them engaging and believable at the same time.

The Witcher follows Geralt, a monster hunter who has to navigate life through his encounters with the strangest creatures. The setting and performances of The Witcher are the show's greatest asset and make it one of the finest drama series currently streaming on Netflix.

The second season of The Witcher opened to very positive reviews unlike the first, which despite its considerable viewership received mixed reviews. The Witcher also became one of the most-watched series on the platform and remained so for a long time after its release.

3) Knightfall

A still from Knightfall (Image via Netflix)

Like Vikings, Knightfall was also developed specifically for the History channel and premiered in 2017 to then be made into two seasons. The series is centered around the Knights Templar and the Templar Warrior, Landry du Lauzon, who is influenced by the resurfacing of the Holy Grail. The show is a historical fiction rather than a pure historical drama.

Although both the seasons of Knightfall received fairly mixed reviews, the show boasts some great performances that lead the story. The mixed genre of fantasy and fiction also makes the show all the more interesting. Knighfall was canceled in 2020 after the release of the second season in 2019.

It is currently streaming on Netflix.

4) The Last Kingdom

A still from The Last Kingdom (Image via IMDB)

Another historical fiction, The Last Kingdom, follows the invasion of England when the Danes capture Uhtred, the heir of the Saxon earldom, and raised him as their own. The truth about Uhtred's loyalties is then tested when the time comes. The show was developed in 2015 for BBC and ran for five seasons, after which Netflix acquired it in 2018. The final season aired in 2022.

The Last Kingdom is a critically acclaimed show and boasts very high production values and some thrilling writing. It is very similar in style to Game of Thrones and other popular fantasy shows, making it very popular among all audiences across the globe. The performances add to the crisp telling and twisted plots of the series.

5) Barbarians

A still from Barbarians (Image via Netflix)

Set in 9 A.D., Barbarians follows the Battle of the Teutoburg Forest when three individuals are forced to confront their twisted fates. It also focuses on the Germanic warriors during the rapid spread of the Roman Empire. The popularity of the historic events that Barbarians follows makes it all the more engaging apart from the gripping narrative.

Barbarians was actively compared to other dramas like Vikings and Game of Thrones. Besides, this one also boasted themes of war which were less prominent in the other shows. The drama series gathered a wide viewership and also received some positive reviews, making it one of the better dramas on the streaming giant.

The second season of Vikings: Valhalla will premiere on Netflix on January 12, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes