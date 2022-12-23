Netflix's highly anticipated prequel to The Witcher, titled The Witcher: Blood Origin, is set to arrive on the streaming platform on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at 3 am ET. The series' story takes place more than 1000 years before the events depicted in The Witcher.

The show features Sophia Brown in the lead role, along with many others portraying pivotal supporting roles. The series is helmed by Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.

The Witcher: Blood Origin on Netflix promises to be a riveting watch

Netflix dropped the official trailer for December 3, 2022, and it offers a glimpse of the various pivotal events set to unfold in the show. It opens with an intriguing voiceover that says,

''It all began 1200 years ago in the elven Golden Era, before the arrival of humans and monsters in the world.''

She further says,

''Seven warriors, outcasts, strangers to each other, bound together to fight an unstoppable empire.''

Although the trailer is more than two and a half minutes long, there are no spoilers, and it only briefly touches upon key moments from the show while also showcasing the stunning action sequences. Along with the trailer, Netflix also shared the official synopsis of the series on their YouTube channel, which reads:

''Taking place in the elven Golden Era, 1200 years before the time of Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri, The Witcher: Blood Origin tells the story of seven strangers who join together to fight an unstoppable empire. Though they hail from warring clans, Éile and Fjall must learn to trust one another if they have any hope of leading this band of outcasts on their quest to topple the Continent’s oppressors.''

The description further reads,

''But, when gateways to other worlds are opened and a power-hungry sage unleashes a new weapon, the Seven realize they must create a monster in order to defeat one…''

Based on the trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin and its synopsis, viewers can look forward to an action-packed series replete with complex characters similar to The Witcher. The upcoming series will delve deep into the backstory of the first-ever Witcher, among other things.

The series features four episodes, all of which are expected to be released on the same day, December 25, 2022.

More details about The Witcher: Blood Origin cast

The Witcher: Blood Origin stars Sophia Brown as Éile. Brown looks stunning in the series' trailer as she captures the various shades of her character with complete ease. Viewers can expect a powerful performance from the actress.

Apart from The Witcher: Blood Origin, Sophia Brown has appeared in numerous shows and films, including The Capture, Marcella, Clique, and many more.

Other important cast members of the series include actors like Michelle Yeoh as Scian, Laurence O'Fuarain as Fjall, Mirren Mack as Merwyn, and Lenny Henry as Chief Druid Balor, among many others.

Don't forget to watch the new prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin, on Netflix on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at 3 am ET.

Poll : 0 votes