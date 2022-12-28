Song Joong-ki reportedly auditioned for a BBC drama under British girlfriend’s influence

Reborn Rich actor Song Joong-ki reportedly auditioned for a BBC drama to expand into foreign markets, as reported by local South Korean outlet Ilgan Sports on December 27, 2022.

As per the report, the 37-year-old actor attempted to get into the Western industry under the influence of his British girlfriend. While the agency has not yet confirmed who the non-celebrity girlfriend is, people have noticed former British actress Katy Louise by the actor’s side on multiple public occasions and believe that she is in a relationship with the Korean actor.

The report also stated that Song Joong-ki began preparing for the audition soon after Vincenzo wrapped up in 2021.

Song Joong-ki’s agency comments on reports of the actor auditioning for a BBC drama

The Descendants of the Sun star is seemingly going global with not just his popularity but also his choice of projects. Multiple Korean celebrities will be making their Hollywood debuts soon, and Song Joong-ki might just be the newest addition to the list. After reports of the actor auditioning for a BBC drama went viral, his agency commented:

“We are still in the midst of checking if he auditioned for a BBC drama. We will respond as soon as we check on it.”

The news outlet added an insider’s quote, who mentioned that the actor might have been “influenced by his British girlfriend” to expand his market.

“Back then, Korean actors had begun to make their foray into foreign markets. The discerning Song Joong-ki was preparing for an audition for a foreign drama based on his own efforts. Come to think of it, he might have been influenced by his British girlfriend.” (translation via Koreaboo)

A day prior to the report, the Vincenzo actor shocked the industry by confirming his relationship with a non-celebrity British woman.

Fans notice Song Joong-ki’s 2022 APAN Award acceptance speech mentions Katy, his alleged British girlfriend

Song Joong-ki bagged the grand prize (Daesang) at the 2022 APAN Award show held on September 29, 2022. In his acceptance speech for the same, he expressed his gratitude to people close to him both personally and professionally.

The audience did not pay much attention to the female names the actor mentioned in his speech. However, now that his relationship is public knowledge, his acceptance speech has resurfaced on the internet. In one part, the actor said:

“And my beloved Katy, Nala, Maya, Antes, even these precious friends, I really love you all so much.

Katy, fans believe, refers to Katy Louise, a former British actress who they believe is Joong-ki’s girlfriend. The actor’s agency has neither confirmed nor denied his girlfriend’s identity yet. Meanwhile, the remaining three names supposedly belong to their pets.

Multiple photos and videos of Katy Louise and the Vincenzo actor attending friends’ weddings and public events have been swirling around social media since the news broke out. The actor also received a supportive response from fans.

