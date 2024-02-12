Kung Fu Panda x Crocs Classic Clog “Po”: Everything we know so far

The Kung Fu Panda x Crocs Classic Clog “Po” most recently appeared on the internet. These clog pairs that are heavily influenced by the Kung Fu Panda’s protagonist Po, feature black/white makeup.

The Kung Fu Panda x Crocs Classic Clog “Po” rendition is predicted to launch sometime in the coming week of 2024, as reported by Sole Retriever. Remember that the official date of release is not disclosed by Crocs as of now.

Reportedly, these pairs will be made available for purchase at Crocs and other select retailers, both online and in-store. Pricing details of these pairs are also kept hidden.

More details about the Kung Fu Panda x Crocs Classic Clog Po

Closer look at the Kung Fu x Crocs Classic Clog (Image via Twitter/@FazbearFanverse)

Crocs has joined forces with the Kung Fu Panda movie series to create a limited-edition Classic Clog in honor of the scheduled release of Kung Fu Panda 4, which will feature Jack Black reprising his role as the lovable and skilled martial artist Po.

Crocs has already established associations with a number of well-known franchises, including Toy Story, Naruto, and Pokemon, and this fresh arrangement is an addition to their already remarkable lineup of themed footwear.

A thoughtful and creative effort was taken in the creation of this Crocs Classic Clog using a Po theme, which effectively portrays the core characteristics of the character. The clog boasts a white foam top half that evokes memories of Po's appearance, and the sports mode strap has been decorated with a plush black touch that is reflective of Po's symbols.

One of the most noteworthy characteristics is the Jibbitz charm that sits on the toe region. This charm displays Po's face and has extra furry elements displayed on the ears.

In order to ensure that fans are able to take an element of the action with them wherever they go, the inner part of the clog bears an illustration of Po in a kung fu posture, complemented by movie branding. The layout is finished off with the midsole, which is a representation of Po's shorts and provides the footwear with one final element of thematic significance.

Be on the lookout for the Kung Fu Panda x Crocs Classic Clog “Po” that will supposedly arrive in the next few weeks. KungFu Panda fans and other curious readers are advised to stay connected with the footwear brand’s site for timely updates on the arrival of these themed pairs.

