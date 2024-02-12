Pokemon x Crocs Classic Clog “Pikachu”: Everything we know so far

The Pokemon x Crocs Classic Clog “Pikachu” colorway recently appeared on the internet, featuring foam clogs that are entirely decked in black/yellow makeup. The Pokemon x Crocs Classic Clog “Pikachu” rendition is anticipated to be dropped sometime in the coming weeks of 2024, as per Sole Retriever.

It is to be noted that the official release date from Crocs is currently pending confirmation. Reportedly, these pairs will be offered by the online as well as offline platforms of Crocs. They are expected to be launched in both adult and GS sizes, but the retail price has not yet been disclosed.

More details about the Pokemon x Crocs Classic Clog “Pikachu”

Crocs has undergone a remarkable transformation in its brand image, transitioning from a footwear product that has received widespread criticism to a dominant force in the realm of partnerships. One of the most exciting years for Crocs is 2024 as the brand takes up the charge with the fresh Pokemon partnership on the Classic Clog.

With this association, Crocs maintains the practice of collaborating with a wide variety of entities, such as Toy Story, Naruto Shippuden, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Powerpuff Girls. This partnership demonstrates Crocs' distinctive style of reaching a large audience.

Expand Tweet

Known for its electric-powered Pokemon, the Pokemon x Crocs Classic Clog Pikachu variant captures the spirit of the beloved Pokemon brand. To capture the youthful energy of the character, the silhouette boasts a top layer that is primarily black and is gracefully decorated with Pikachu designs in tonal grays.

An additional element that contributes to the overall Pokemon-themed impression is the inclusion of Jibbitz charms that represent Pikachu in a variety of expressive positions and powerful lightning bolts.

The level of detail that the clog possesses does not end there. A Pokeball is prominently displayed on the footbed, and this emblematic motif additionally appears on the other side of the sports mode strap, which creates a harmonious and engaging appeal.

Expand Tweet

The genuineness of the partnership is further strengthened by the fact that the Pokemon symbol is embroidered on the underside of the sports mode strap. The sole section of the Pikachu Crocs offers a splash of color and vigor to the footwear.

It features an intriguing lightning bolt arrangement that flows across the black foundation, which is an appropriate nod to the electric powers that Pikachu possesses. The structure is brought to life by the contrast of the outsole, which is a bright yellow color that is evocative of Pikachu's signature color.

Be on the lookout for the Pokemon x Crocs Classic Clog “Pikachu” colorway that will be accessible in the coming weeks. Curious readers are advised to stay in touch with the brand’s site for timely alerts on their arrival.

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE