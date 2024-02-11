Toy Story x Crocs Classic Clog "Pizza Planet" : Everything we know so far

The Toy Story x Crocs Classic Clog “Pizza Planet” variation most recently appeared on the internet. These pairs are decked in a white and red ensemble and accentuated with Toy Story’s Pizza Planet-inspired Jibbitz charms.

The Toy Story x Crocs Classic Clog "Pizza Planet" is anticipated to enter the footwear market on February 20, 2024, as stated by Kicks Finder. These pairs will be offered with a selling price label of $75 per pair. They will be sold by the online as well as offline locations of Crocs.

More details about the Toy Story x Crocs Classic Clog "Pizza Planet"

In the 1995 Disney/Pixar animated feature Toy Story, Andy Davis and his toys often visit Pizza Planet, a pizzeria and arcade that was initially brought to their attention by Andy's mother.

The one-of-a-kind design that incorporates a space motif makes the restaurant stand out. The elements from this Pizza Planet will appear on the latest Toy Story x Crocs Classic Clog “Pizza Planet” rendition.

The Toy Story x Crocs Classic Clog features predominantly white makeup. The design of this footwear is accentuated with hits of red all over. The ventilated toe areas are entirely covered in crisp white hues and topped with a bold red mode strap.

These straps are embellished with “Pizza Planet” lettering. Furthermore, the footbed of these pairs is imprinted with alien motifs from Pizza Planet. The medial sides of these pairs are marked with the text:

“Food & Fun Space Port : Serving your local star cluster."

To complement these foam clogs, Jibbitz charms featuring aliens, pizza slices, Pizza Planet symbols, and more will be offered.

Be on the lookout for the Toy Story x Crocs Classic Clog “Pizza Planet” colorway that will supposedly arrive in the coming days of 2024. Toy Story and other curious readers are advised to stay in touch with Crocs’ website for timely alerts on the arrival of these pairs.

Besides the “Pizza Planet” colorway, the Toy Story and Crocs Classic Clog pack will offer more intriguing themed foam clog designs with matching Jibbitz charms. A few days ago, two more Classic Clog variants, namely “Woody” and “Buzz Lightyear,” appeared on the internet.

As the name suggests, these pairs are heavily influenced by the two main characters of the Toy Story movie franchise. These pairs are also anticipated to launch on February 20, 2024. As per preliminary reports, these pairs will be dropped in full-family sizing options and sold by the digital and offline platforms of Crocs.