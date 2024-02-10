Futura Laboratories x Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog: Everything we know so far

The Futura Laboratories x Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog was recently unveiled by Salehe Bembury. Designed by the renowned trio, these pairs are predominantly adorned with blue color.

The Futura Laboratories x Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog will enter the footwear scene on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 9 am PST. This release date and time was shared by Salehe Bembury via his Instagram post.

These pairs will be made available for purchase only on the Be A Spunge website, which is owned and operated by Salehe Bembury. Despite the fact that the selling price has not been disclosed, his post stated that there are just 1000 pairs of this collaboration that will be offered to the public.

More details about the Futura Laboratories x Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog

As clogs are currently one of the most trendiest types of footwear in the marketplace, Salehe Bembury and Crocs have created the limited-edition of Pollex Clog. Bembury was given the charge of leading the company's brand-new Pollex Pod lineup, which also incorporated the Pollex Slide and the Pollex Juniper, as an outcome of the commercial success of the previous pairs.

For the inaugural time, Bembury and Crocs are working together with a third party on the Pollex Clog. Futura Laboratories has contributed their style to the footwear's exterior.

The Pollex Clog has been customized with a unique graffiti pattern, designed by Futura as part of this partnership. The design envelops the footwear in blue and green hues, which are blended together to give it the appearance of atom motifs.

Expand Tweet

The layout keeps the characteristic 3D fingerprint motif, which is a feature of Bembury's cooperation with Crocs. However, it also incorporates brilliant blue elements that accentuate the strap, the insole, and the outsole. In addition to the Crocs and Salehe Bembury trademarks, the Futura Laboratories label is displayed on the footbed.

Keep an eye out for the soon-approaching Futura Laboratories x Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog that will be dropping on February 15.

Furthermore, the foam clogs brand Crocs has many other releases scheduled for the coming weeks of 2024. Seeking inspiration from Naruto, Powerpuff Girls, SpongeBob Squarepants and more, clogs based on such interesting themes are planned to be rolled out this year as well. These pairs are anticipated to be sold via the online as well as offline locations of Crocs.

Catch a Breaking Bad actor in a brand new role HERE