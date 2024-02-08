Naruto Shippuden x Crocs Classic Clog “Sasuke”: Everything we know so far

The Naruto Shippuden x Crocs Classic Clog “Sasuke” colorway most recently appeared online. This Sasuke-inspired clog design is entirely decked in a Purple/Pink palette.

The Naruto Shippuden x Crocs Classic Clog “Sasuke” is anticipated to enter the footwear scene in the coming weeks of 2024, as stated by Sole Retriever. Note that the official launch date is kept under covers for now.

Reportedly, these clogs will be sold by brand’s online as well as offline sites.

More details about the Naruto Shippuden x Crocs Classic Clog “Sasuke”

Closer look at the Naruto x Crocs Classic Clog Sasuke (Image via Instagram/@cop_o_clock)

With the imminent arrival of the Naruto Shippuden x Crocs Classic Clog Pack, Crocs is about to make huge waves in the anime as well as footwear communities. The wildly popular anime series Naruto Shippuden and the everyday comfort of Crocs come together in this joint venture. The collaboration between the two companies comes after Crocs's fruitful joint venture with Demon Slayer.

Crocs hinted at two designs from their Naruto x Crocs Classic Clog pack—one featuring the protagonist Naruto and the other featuring Kakashi—a few days ago. Another pair inspired by Sasuke, Naruto's friend and rival, follows their teasers.

Through its color scheme and additional details everywhere, this clog design pays tribute to the powerful Sasuke Uchiha. The purple uppers mimic Sasuke's signature kimono, and the pink rope-like ties symbolize his Obi, the traditional belt worn over his kimono.

The vibrant Naruto Shippuden markings on the footbed add to the footwear’s theme. These classic clogs are taken to the next level with themed Jibbitz charms that can be attached to the tops.

Be on the lookout for the Naruto Shippuden x Crocs Classic Clog “Sasuke” that will supposedly arrive in the coming weeks of 2024. Curious readers are advised to stay tuned to the brand’s website for timely alerts on their release.

FAQs

1) For what reasons are Crocs shoes so well-liked?

Crocs are adored by people all over the globe for their unique design, apparent comfort, versatility, and practicality.

2) Can you tell me what materials are used to make Crocs?

Crocs are primarily composed of croslite, a closed-cell resin material. That thing isn't made of rubber or plastic.

3) For the year 2024, what other Crocs products are in the works?

The clogs business has a plethora of other upcoming releases in 2024, such as SpongeBob SquarePants, PowerPuff Girls, Toy Story, and many more.

Catch a Breaking Bad actor in a brand new role HERE