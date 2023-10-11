Demon Slayer x Crocs collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

To add another name to its ever-growing portfolio, Crocs is partnering with the globally renowned anime Demon Slayer. The two entities have reimagined the Echo Clog and Classic Clog silhouettes of the footwear label, and a total of four colorways are presented as part of this collab lineup.

The Demon Slayer x Crocs footwear designs will be available for purchase on October 18, 2023. All four variations of foam clogs will be offered via FootLocker. The prices for these clog designs will vary from $65 to $80 per pair.

While the “Tanjiro” Echo Clog is priced $80, the “Nezuko” Classic Clog will be sold for $65. The remaining two “Inosuke” and “Zenitsu” colorways will be sold for $70.

Demon Slayer x Crocs collection will offer four playful designs inspired by anime’s characters

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Inosuke and Nezuko colorways (Image via Crocs)

As a result of the proliferation of a large number of intriguing new anime, there has been a lot of discussion on what presently constitutes the "Big Three." While we can't say for definite that Demon Slayer belongs in the Big Three, we can say that it is one of the most widely watched anime series across the globe.

Demon Slayer has secured exceptionally well-received partnerships with companies like those of Uniqlo, Champion, and, most interestingly, ASUS, in addition to its box office dominance with the debut of Mugen Train.

Even Crocs seemed to take pleasure in watching the show; in fact, they think it's so good that they've devoted an entire capsule to the four main characters in the show: Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke, and Zenitsu.

The Demon Slayer x Crocs collection will be available at New York Comic Con in the coming days, and it will be then sold by Foot Locker, as mentioned above. The collection features a number of design aspects that are exclusive to the aforementioned characters.

The “Tanjiro” colorway is made using green and black checkered print on the uppers. The “Zenitsu”-themed clogs, on the other hand, feature a beautiful yellow-orange gradient on top with crisp white geometrical triangular prints all over.

The “Inosuke” iteration of the Classic Clog displays a soft blue backdrop that is accentuated with darker tone prints all over. To further add a luxurious feel to this pair, the fur accents can be seen above. Lastly, the “Nezuko” colorway of the foam clog is dressed in dusty pink hues with black prints throughout.

Take a closer look at the Tanjiro and Zenitsu colorways (Image via Crocs)

The respective characters’ unique motifs are used to embellish a significant portion of the clogs' exterior design, whereas the straps, hardware, and bundled Jibbitz echo some of the finer features, such as the box that Nezuko's Travels comes in as well as Inosuke's mask along with a fur-accented bottom.

Mark your calendars for the soon-to-be-released Demon Slayer x Crocs clogs pack that will be accessible in the next few days. To catch more future collabs and inline launches of the footwear brand, you are advised to keep yourself posted to their official web site.