Marvel announces release dates for New York Comic Con 2023 panel line-up

Marvel officially announced the dates and topics for panel discussions during the New York Comic Con 2023. The event is returning in October 2023, where fans can throng the booths for fan-favorite merchandise, star signings, activations, and announcements. The pop culture event, to be held this year between October 12 and October 15, is one of the most popular celebrations in North America.

Marvel is expected to go full throttle on the cosplay and celebrity guests for interviews. Besides Marvel, other production companies are eyeing the New York Comic Con 2023 for their representation. Fans who cannot attend the event have online options to connect to on YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, X (formerly Twitter), and Marvel.com, where the events' stories and breaking news will be covered.

New York Comic Con 2023 panel topics and dates declared

The New York Comic Con official page has the list of guests and celebrities invited to the event organized at Javits Centre, New York. Marvel introduced this year’s event on the designated webpage with the following:

“This October, Marvel is returning to New York Comic Con with a line-up of fan-favorite panels, can’t-miss activations, exciting announcements, New York Comic Con convention-exclusive merchandise, all-star talent signings, and countless fan experiences at the Marvel booth from Thursday, October 12 through Sunday, October 15.”

Marvel's line-up for the panels with dates and times is given below:

Thursday, October 12, 3.15 pm – 4.15 pm EST, Room 409

Titled Avengers Assemble: A This Week in Marvel Special Event, Ryan Penagos (Agent M) will host a live podcast of This Week in Marvel. A discussion with panelists Jed MacKay, Al Ewing, C B Cebulski, and Tom Brevoort will celebrate the Avengers’ 60th anniversary. The discussions will also include disclosures about the Avengers’ conflict with Ashen Combine, Wasp’s avenging with Victor Shade, and many more.

Friday, October 13, 3.15 pm – 4.15 pm EST, Room 409

Titled MARVEL: Amazing Spider-Man – Gang War, the second Marvel panel for New York Comic Con 2023 will have an exposé on the latest adventures of the arachnid hero in the Gang War crossover comics. The panel will include Spider-Editor of Marvel Comics, Nick Lowe, in conversation with Greg Pak, Erica Shultz, Zeb Wells, and C B Cebulski.

Friday, October 13, 4.30 pm – 6.00 pm EST, Room 409

The day's second event is set to experience Friday the 13th in Marvel style. With the title of Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: The Official NYCC Live Play, the event will have an all-star cast of Marvel guests, and tabletop RPG players will come together for a role-playing session with a supernatural element at New York Comic Con 2023.

Saturday, October 14, 1.45 pm – 2.45 pm EST, Room 405

Named Marvel Fanfare with C.B. Cebulski, fans will be welcome to interact with Cebulski, Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief, and his handpicked panelists. The panel members will likely include industry greats involved with Marvel in some proportions. Fans can get much information at this New York Comic Con 2023 event.

Saturday, October 14, 3.15 pm – 4.15 pm EST, Room 405

With the title MARVEL: Next Big Thing, this event will have C.B. Cebulski and Marvel talents such as Gerry Duggan (from X-Men and Uncanny Avengers), Jed MacKay (from Avengers and Moon Knight) and Jonathan Hickman (from Ultimate Universe and G.O.D.S.) give away first-looks, teases, and announcements on the future of Marvel Comics.

Sunday, October 15, 1.45 pm – 2.45 pm EST, Room 409

The last Marvel event for New York Comic Con 2023 is titled Women of Marvel and will be hosted by Ellie Pyle, Executive Director of Digital Content. Marvel’s mighty women, including Jennifer Grunwald, Director of Production & Special Projects, will join her. The discussion will center around a women-friendly environment in the industry and future women-led projects.

Which eminent guests are likely to participate in New York Comic Con 2023

The organizers have a long list of guests attending the New York Comic Con 2023 who fans would like to meet in person and interact with. Some of the exciting finalized guests are:

Chris Evans of Captain America fame, Ewan McGregor, known for Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Shameik Moore, who voices Miles Morales, will be present. Jodie Whittaker, David Tennant of Doctor Who, and Tim Curry of IT are also expected. Voice artists from famous TV shows, cast members from TV series and movies, and many literary and comic legends are invited as esteemed guests.

Fans can check out the NYCC website for more information. Look out for New York Comic Con 2023 on the designated sources.