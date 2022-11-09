Chris Evans, best known for portraying Captain America in the Avengers franchise, was recently named by People Magazine as 'Sexiest Man Alive in 2022.'

The magazine praised his down-to-earth personality and adventurous spirit, noting that even though he lives in Hollywood, he loves to explore nature and take on daring new challenges.

To keep his physique up, the sexiest man alive does a mixture of exercise routines and healthy eating habits. He stays away from junk food and focuses on eating whole foods.

Chris Evan's friendly, down-to-earth attitude clearly translates to his diet, which he makes an effort to vary and enjoy. There are some limits to the actor's diet, of course, but it covers all the bases and seems like a healthy plan overall (for a superhero).

Chris Evans' Diet Secrets To Look Great In His 40s

In an interview with Men's Journal, Chris Evans said that he prefers pesto eggs for a quick meal.

He says he makes them often and does not know anyone who does not like them. Pesto eggs are easy to make, as all you need to do is coat an egg pan with pesto sauce instead of cooking oil when preparing the eggs.

Eggs are an excellent source of protein, which helps Evans maintain his toned physique. Eating eggs every day can also help aid in fat loss and promote skin health, lending to the model-worthy stature of the Avengers' Captain America.

Evans told Many of Many magazine that he eats oatmeal with berries and walnuts, protein shakes with whey protein, apples, almonds, chicken salad, brown rice, lean meat (such as beef, chicken or fish), and vegetables.

Chris Evans has a high-protein diet, but he balances that with vegetables, fruits, and complex carbs. He would eat chicken or fish as well as protein shakes made with whey during the day to help build his body mass, even when he feels full.

He said he has a breakfast that includes porridge, walnuts and raisins, low fat Greek yogurt, a scoop of protein powder, and maybe a sliced banana. Later in the day, he would consume lots of fish, meat, and salad.

Although Evans has been more discreet about his eating habits since he began following a strict Captain America meal plan, the actor still enjoys meals with his family occasionally, as seen during Thanksgiving 2020.

Wrapping Up

If there’s a secret about why Chris Evans stays in such great shape, it seems that the actor has done a good job of keeping that closely guarded. While he hasn’t revealed every single element of his diet, at the very least, we can assume that he eats clean and healthy for the most part.

If you aren’t looking to drop any pounds, though, there are plenty of fun party foods and great recipes to try out this holiday season. Either way, these stories from the Sexiest Man Alive should inspire you to eat well and enjoy the holidays.

