At some point, you’ve probably wondered how many calories are in an egg. If you’re trying to gain weight, lose an extra pound or build muscles, they’re one of the most commonly suggested foods.

Most of us think of eggs as just one of many foods up there among the healthful options. After eating eggs for so long, it’s no wonder we might think that way. In reality, eggs are very nutrient-rich and packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and protein.

By themselves, they don’t release a huge amount of energy but pair them with some toast or have them with some other nutritious food like veggies and you’ve got a knock-out fuel to power your day.

How Many Calories Are in an Egg?

The number of calories in an egg depends on its size. Small eggs tend to contain fewer calories than large ones.

As

per the fooddata central results, a small egg has 54 calories per 50 grams while a large one has 72 calories per 50 grams.

The extra-large eggs also provide 90 calories per 50 grams of egg. Remember that this is for a plain egg without any added ingredients. Add oil or butter to the frying pan, and it will increase the calories.

Egg yolk nutrient value:

Egg yolks contain more calories than egg whites. A large egg (17 grams) yields 56 calories for its yolk and 18 calories for its white.

Health Benefits

Here are some of the potential health benefits of consuming eggs:

1) Maintains Muscle Mass

It is well known that proteins help build and maintain muscles. As we age, it can become more difficult to do this. Eggs are a good source of protein.

2) Provides Healthy Fats

Eggs contain both bad and good fats, which can make them a tricky food to eat. The American Heart Association suggests limiting saturated fats to 13 grams per day if you usually consume 2,000 calories a day.

3) Enhances Eye Vision

Eggs are rich in carotenoids like lutein and zeaxanthin. These nutrients help protect our eyes from macular degeneration, a leading cause of vision loss among older people.

4) Boosts Brain Health

Eggs are an excellent source of choline, a nutrient that helps boost brain health and development in children and may also protect us from age-related memory loss and other cognitive impairment.

Egg Nutrition Facts

There is no difference in nutritional value between brown, white, or any other colored eggs. However, some may provide more nutritional value than others.

How Many Calories in a Boiled Egg?

One hard boiled-egg provides only 77 calories and has just 5 grams of fat.

It also contains a small amount of carbohydrates and a complete range of essential amino acids, making it a complete protein source.

How Many Calories in a Fried Egg?

When frying an egg, more calories are in an egg will vary depending on the type of oil used.

Fried eggs made in olive oil can range from 85 calories to 120 calories, depending on how much oil is used and whether or not you drain it.

How Many Calories are in an Egg White?

Compared to a whole large egg, egg whites contain only 17 calories per 100 grams. This allows you to eat several eggs at once for their protein content, without going overboard on calories.

Potential Drawbacks

Eggs are a great source of nutrition, but eating too many can increase your risk of heart disease. For decades, eggs were considered dangerous for the heart due to their high cholesterol content.

However, more recent research has found no clear association between egg intake and heart disease risk.

Most people do not have to worry about eating eggs, but people with certain gene variations may be at risk for raising their blood cholesterol levels when they eat too many eggs.

Ways to Incorporate Eggs in Your Diet

Eggs are versatile, tasty, and affordable. You can use them in pretty much any recipe or dish. Here are some ways to cook with eggs:

1) Vegetable Egg Frittatas:

Quick and easy to make, frittatas are a great recipe for using up veggies. The addition of spinach and zucchini boosts the nutrition in this dish.

2) Avocado & Eggs:

The combination of avocado and eggs for breakfast is a match made in heaven.

3) Jalapeño egg salad

Egg salad is a classic, but sometimes it's fun to change things up. Spice up your egg salad with some unexpected flavors!

Wrapping Up

In the end, as long as you follow a healthy diet that focuses on sources of high-quality protein, you will have no reason to be concerned about eating eggs. In addition to their health benefits, eggs are also very tasty and versatile.

